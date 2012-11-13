* Soybeans firm on bargain hunting
* Funds liquidate positions after USDA raises production
forecast
* Corn and wheat edge higher
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday,
edging higher on bargain hunting after a 4-1/2-month low touched
in the previous session on technical selling triggered by a
larger than expected U.S. production forecast.
Corn rose slightly after sharp losses and wheat also firmed.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.66
percent to $14.14-1/4 a bushel, having closed down more than 3
percent after hitting a session low of $14.02 a bushel, a level
not seen since the onset of the worst U.S. drought in 56 years.
"Last night, funds came into the market and smashed it
down," Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading
Australasia said.
"Today, there is a bit of buying activity because the market
got sold-off too heavily."
December corn rose 0.73 percent to $7.23-1/4 a bushel
after falling 2.82 percent in the previous session, while
December wheat rose 0.32 percent to $8.60-1/2 a bushel
after falling 3.24 percent on Monday.
FUNDS SELL FOLLOWING USDA ESTIMATES
Soybeans fell on Monday as funds sold an estimated 8,000
soybean contracts, 18,000 corn and 6,000 wheat contracts, CBOT
floor sources said.
Fund long liquidation was triggered when the U.S. Department
of Agriculture forecast U.S. production at 2.971 billion
bushels, up from its October estimate of 2.86 billion and the
2.892 billion predicted by analysts.
Favourable weather forecasts further buoyed expectations for
South America to produce a bumper soybean crop.
Beneficial rains moved into the southern half of Brazil's
top soy-producing state of Mato Grosso, boosting prospects for
soybean planting and germination, local forecaster Somar said.
However, rains continue to cause disruption to sowing in
Argentina.
A cold front dumped about 50 millimeters of rain on
Argentina's already soggy grains belt over the weekend, bringing
corn and soy planting to a halt and deepening output worries at
a time of growing world food demand.
Traders continue to monitor U.S. weather maps as winter
wheat struggles following the drought.
Meteorologists said the drought-hit U.S. hard red winter
wheat crop in the Plains states was likely to suffer cold
weather, with no sign of much needed rain in the short term as
the wheat enters a winter dormancy stage of development.
Despite the unfavourable weather, the USDA raised its
outlook for global wheat ending stocks to 174.18 million tonnes
from its October estimate of 173 million tonnes. That surpassed
the 170.969 million analysts had expected.
Grains prices at 0309 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 860.50 2.75 +0.32% -2.93% 868.49 40
CBOT corn 723.25 5.25 +0.73% -2.10% 745.68 34
CBOT soy 1414.25 9.25 +0.66% -2.55% 1523.97 21
CBOT rice $14.99 $0.07 +0.50% -1.58% $15.26 37
WTI crude $85.25 -$0.32 -0.37% -0.95% $88.28 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.268 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.20%
USD/AUD 1.041 -0.002 -0.18% +0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential