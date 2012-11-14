By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. wheat rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day slump, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crop conditions had deteriorated more than expected following dry weather across key growing areas. FUNDAMENTALS * December wheat climbed 0.35 percent to $8.54 a bushel, after closing down 0.79 percent the session before. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans gained 0.46 percent to $14.14-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.21 percent on Wednesday. * December corn was 0.45 percent higher at $7.26-3/4 a bushel. It advanced 0.77 percent in the previous session. * Crop ratings for the developing U.S. wheat crop fell 3 percentage points, more than expected, to a new November low due to dry conditions in critical growing areas of the U.S. Plains, the USDA said on Tuesday. * It said the crop was rated 36 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 9, down from 39 percent a week earlier. A year ago, the crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent. * The average of estimates in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts predicted good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. wheat to fall to 38 percent. The previous low for this time of year was 46 percent, hit in the 1991/92 and 2001/02 crop years. * Dry weather is expected to continue in the western portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region for the next 15 days. Some eastern areas will receive showers, which will benefit the crop as it heads toward dormancy. * Commodity funds bought an estimated 6,000 soybean and 5,000 corn contracts at the CBOT, traders said. They sold an estimated 3,000 contracts of wheat, which ended lower. * USDA export inspections of soybeans for the week that ended on Thursday reached 64.1 million bushels, topping trade expectations for 53 million to 59 million bushels. * Weekly corn export inspections of 9.5 million bushels were below expectations for 13 million to 17 million, and wheat export inspections of 10.5 million missed expectations for 12 million to 14 million. MARKET NEWS * The euro hit a more than two-month low against the dollar and a one-month trough versus the yen on Tuesday, weighed down by delays in aid for debt-burdened Greece and persistent uncertainty about whether Spain will seek a bailout. * Brent crude oil fell for a second day on Tuesday over concerns about lower demand in a well-supplied market. * U.S. stocks sold off late in the session on Tuesday, led by a slide in Microsoft shares, though retailers were a notable bright spot after Home Depot raised its outlook. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1330 U.S. Producer price index Oct 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep 1900 Federal Open Market Committee minutes of Oct. 23-24 meeting Grains prices at 0012 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 854.00 3.00 +0.35% -0.44% 867.54 37 CBOT corn 726.75 3.25 +0.45% +1.22% 744.68 40 CBOT soy 1414.50 6.50 +0.46% +0.68% 1519.80 25 CBOT rice $14.79 $0.01 +0.03% -0.80% $15.23 33 WTI crude $85.29 -$0.09 -0.11% -0.33% $88.19 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.001 +0.09% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.045 0.002 +0.19% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)