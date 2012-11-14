* Soy rises for second day * USDA reports China bought U.S. soybeans * Wheat declines despite concerns about U.S. crop (Recasts with U.S. trading session, adds analyst comments, pvs HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Nov 14 U.S. soybean futures jumped on Wednesday for a second consecutive day on export business and stronger-than-expected crushing demand. The rebound came after technical selling and concerns about tight supplies easing drove prices to a 4 -1/2 month low on Monday, but the decline created new demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed. Exporters also sold 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown destinations, according to the USDA. Separately, the U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association, or NOPA, said 153.536 million bushels of soybeans were crushed in October, more than the 147.713 million that analysts had expected. The "much-better-than-expected" crush generated a "positive response" in the market, said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for RJ O'Brien. Most active January soybeans rose 1 percent to $14.21-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade by 9:45 a.m. CST. December corn slipped 0.2 percent to $7.21-1/2, and December wheat dipped 0.2 percent to $8.49-1-4 a bushel. Wheat prices weakened despite concerns about dryness hurting the U.S. winter wheat crop. The USDA, in a report issued on Tuesday, said the crop was rated 36 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 9, down from 39 percent a week earlier. A year ago, the crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent. Dry weather is expected to continue in the western portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region for the next 15 days, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Friday's USDA supply and demand report caused weakness in soy and grains prices. "I think the U.S. wheat crop condition is deteriorating which is quite bullish for the market," said Ker Chung Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. wheat has become more competitive in the world market as supplies from the Black Sea region have tightened and Australia is set to produce a smaller crop. However, a Libyan state grain buying agency in Benghazi purchased 30,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender that closed on Nov. 6, European traders said on Wednesday. Traders said they suspected it would be sourced in Russia. Prices at 9:39 a.m. CST (1539 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 721.00 -2.50 -0.4% 11.5% CBOT soy 1436.75 9.75 0.7% 19.9% CBOT meal 436.30 3.20 0.7% 41.0% CBOT soyoil 47.46 0.44 0.9% -8.9% CBOT wheat 847.25 -4.25 -0.4% 29.8% CBOT rice .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% EU wheat .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% US crude 85.76 0.38 0.5% -13.2% Dow Jones 12,702 -55 -0.4% 4.0% Gold 1723.66 -1.23 -0.1% 10.2% Euro/dollar 1.2728 0.0026 0.2% -1.7% Dollar Index 81.1140 0.0300 0.0% 1.2% Baltic Freight 1011 26 2.6% -41.8% * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane and Grant McCool)