SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, extending gains into a third straight session, as strong export demand and better than expected crushing data for October supported the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.22 percent to $12.22 a bushel, having firmed 0.78 percent on Wednesday. * December corn was flat at $7.25-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.31 percent in the previous session. * December wheat was little changed at $8.49 a bushel, having closed down 0.79 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed. Exporters also sold 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown destinations, according to the USDA. * Separately, the U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association, or NOPA, said 153.536 million bushels of soybeans were crushed in October, more than the 147.713 million that analysts had expected. * The USDA, in a report issued on Tuesday, said the crop was rated 36 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 9, down from 39 percent a week earlier. A year ago, the crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent. * Dry weather is expected to continue in the western portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region for the next 15 days, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Friday's USDA supply and demand report caused weakness in soy and grains prices. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as worries about debt-laden Spain and Greece eased temporarily and after some Federal Reserve officials discussed the need for more bond buying. * Brent crude oil prices rose more than 1.0 percent toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping a two-day slide after Israel launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza, reinforcing fears about tensions in the Middle East disrupting supplies. * U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday with declines accelerating after President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the wealthy, and as violence increased in the Middle East. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 France Q3 GDP 0700 Germany Q3 GDP 0900 Italy Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP 1000 Euro zone Final inflation Oct 1330 U.S. Inflation Oct 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 849.00 0.25 +0.03% -0.24% 866.69 35 CBOT corn 725.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 743.61 39 CBOT soy 1422.00 3.00 +0.21% +0.99% 1515.58 28 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.04 +0.27% -0.64% $15.19 30 WTI crude $86.21 -$0.11 -0.13% +0.97% $88.05 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.17% USD/AUD 1.035 -0.003 -0.27% -0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)