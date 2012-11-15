SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday,
extending gains into a third straight session, as strong export
demand and better than expected crushing data for October
supported the oilseed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.22
percent to $12.22 a bushel, having firmed 0.78 percent on
Wednesday.
* December corn was flat at $7.25-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 0.31 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat was little changed at $8.49 a bushel,
having closed down 0.79 percent on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that
private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.
Exporters also sold 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown
destinations, according to the USDA.
* Separately, the U.S. National Oilseed Processors
Association, or NOPA, said 153.536 million bushels of soybeans
were crushed in October, more than the 147.713 million that
analysts had expected.
* The USDA, in a report issued on Tuesday, said the crop was
rated 36 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 9, down from 39
percent a week earlier. A year ago, the crop was rated 50
percent good to excellent.
* Dry weather is expected to continue in the western portion
of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region for the next 15
days, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Friday's USDA supply and demand report caused weakness in soy
and grains prices.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as worries about
debt-laden Spain and Greece eased temporarily and after some
Federal Reserve officials discussed the need for more bond
buying.
* Brent crude oil prices rose more than 1.0 percent toward
$110 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping a two-day slide after
Israel launched an offensive against Palestinian militants in
Gaza, reinforcing fears about tensions in the Middle East
disrupting supplies.
* U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday with declines accelerating
after President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the
fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the
wealthy, and as violence increased in the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630 France Q3 GDP
0700 Germany Q3 GDP
0900 Italy Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP
1000 Euro zone Final inflation Oct
1330 U.S. Inflation Oct
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 849.00 0.25 +0.03% -0.24% 866.69 35
CBOT corn 725.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 743.61 39
CBOT soy 1422.00 3.00 +0.21% +0.99% 1515.58 28
CBOT rice $14.69 $0.04 +0.27% -0.64% $15.19 30
WTI crude $86.21 -$0.11 -0.13% +0.97% $88.05 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.17%
USD/AUD 1.035 -0.003 -0.27% -0.81%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)