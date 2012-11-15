* Soy rises 0.5 pct, wheat little changed after losses * Chinese buying, higher domestic crush support beans * Wheat pressured as importers take Black Sea cargoes (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 15 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday as strong demand led by top importer China buoyed the market, with investors keeping an eye on crop conditions in South America. Wheat was largely unchanged after losing ground in the last four sessions as the United States faces competition from low-cost Black Sea suppliers, although losses were limited by worsening U.S. winter crop conditions. Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2012/13 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as the nation steps up imports. In addition, U.S. processors crushed the most soybeans in nearly three years in October, U.S. industry data showed, signaling strong global demand for soymeal as supplies of the animal feed run low in South America following last year's drought. "The fact of the matter is that supplies remain relatively tight and the demand side of the story remains very strong," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Our view is that the market had come off too fast and we are now seeing a modest recovery." Chicago Board of Trade's most active January soybeans had climbed 0.5 percent to $14.26 a bushel by 0230 GMT, while December wheat was unchanged at $8.48-3/4 a bushel. December corn eased a quarter of a cent to $7.25-1/2 a bushel. The National Oilseed Processors Association reported the U.S. soybean crush for October at 153.536 million bushels, the largest monthly figure since January 2010 and the highest for October since 2009. Export premiums for soybeans on the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Wednesday, underpinned by demand from China and by tight supplies in the export pipeline, which kept the market well supported, traders said. Spot CIF barge basis bids climbed to their highest in 2-1/2 months on active export loadings at the Gulf and limited farmer sales. The market is keeping a close watch on soybean planting in Brazil and Argentina -- the world's second and third largest exporters respectively -- with buyers expecting bumper crops early next year to ease tight global supplies. The wheat market was weighed down by grain importers buying cargoes from the Black Sea region. A Libyan state grain buying agency in Benghazi purchased 30,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender that closed on Nov. 6. Traders said they suspected it would be sourced in Russia. Meanwhile, Jordan's state grain buyer bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes. It was optional origin but was believed to have likely been sourced from Ukraine. The pressure on wheat prices came even as dryness continues to hurt the U.S. winter crop. U.S. winter wheat was 36 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 9, down from 39 percent a week earlier, the USDA said. A year ago, the crop was rated 50 percent good to excellent. Dryness remains a concern across the U.S. farm belt following the worst drought in more than half a century, and little rain is expected in the western portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region for the next 15 days, according to MDA EarthSat Weather. Commodity funds bought 3,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They purchased 3,000 soybean and sold 1,500 wheat contracts. Prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 848.75 0.00 +0.00% 872.70 36 CBOT corn 725.50 -0.25 -0.03% 766.09 39 CBOT soy 1426.00 7.00 +0.49% 1578.08 29 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.04 +0.24% $15.46 29 WTI crude $86.31 -$0.01 -0.01% $88.86 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.274 $0.045 +3.63% USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018 -1.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)