(Adds closing prices, fund activity, analyst comment on wheat)
* Soybeans retreat on supply outlook after two days of gains
* South American weather looks favorable for soy production
* Wheat closes lower for fifth consecutive session
* Coming up: Weekly USDA export data on Friday
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Nov 15 U.S. grain futures weakened on
Thursday, as expectations for an increase in global supply and
concerns about the economy halted a two-day advance in soybeans.
Soybeans had closed higher for the previous two days in a
modest rebound from a drop to 4-1/2-month lows intraday on
Tuesday.
Expanding supply forecasts have weighed on the soy market
since the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report on
Friday, made a surprisingly big increase to its estimate of the
U.S. soy harvest and raised its outlook for global stocks.
"We're still getting over last week's crop increase, and
things are going fairly well in South America," said Jim
Gerlach, president of A/C Trading.
The market is keeping a close watch on soybean planting in
Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest
exporters, respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops
early next year to ease global supply tightness.
Conditions in central and northern Brazil are "near ideal"
thanks to timely rains, said Don Roose, president of brokerage
U.S. Commodities.
Markets also felt pressure from concerns the U.S. economy
could slip into recession if no deal is reached in Washington to
avoid a combination of government spending cuts and tax
increases taking effect in January, he said.
January soybeans tumbled 1.2 percent to $14.02 a
bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn eased
0.6 percent to $7.21-1/4 a bushel, while December wheat
was down 0.4 percent at $8.45-1/2 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated 5,000 contracts each of
soybeans and corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said.
WHEAT EXTENDS SLIDE
Wheat closed lower for a fifth consecutive session amid
technical selling, its longest losing streak in 2-1/2 months,
analysts said.
Expectations that relatively ample U.S. supplies may be
needed to make up for shortfalls among other major exporters
helped limits losses, they said.
Traders are "getting close to the point of seeing Ukraine
just about out of the markets," said Jack Scoville, vice
president for Price Futures Group.
Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, will strike
Ukraine from its list of suppliers in 2013 after receiving
notification of an export halt from Dec. 1, according to the
government's main buyer.
The announcement was not a surprise following recent talk
about export curbs by Ukraine, according to traders.
However, "the chances improve by the day that we'll actually
do some business," Scoville said, referring to the United
States.
U.S. exporters have lost out to the Black Sea on a string of
international tenders recently, with Libya buying
optional-origin wheat that was thought to be from Russia, and
Jordan booking wheat thought to be from Ukraine.
European traders said on Thursday that Algeria bought at
least 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat that was
likely from France.
There are also hopes for improved demand for U.S. corn, as
rival global suppliers from South America and the Black Sea
region, which have undercut the world's top exporter for months,
are running low on supplies.
"It looks like future demand for corn and wheat is on the
rise," Gerlach said.
Weekly U.S. grain export data, to be published on Friday,
will offer further clues about demand for U.S. grains.
The USDA on Thursday said private exporters had struck deals
to sell 32,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown
destinations.
Prices at 2:45 p.m. CST (2045 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 721.25 -4.50 -0.6% 11.6%
CBOT soy 1402.00 -17.00 -1.2% 17.0%
CBOT meal 430.50 -5.50 -1.3% 39.1%
CBOT soyoil 47.46 -0.21 -0.4% -8.9%
CBOT wheat 845.50 -3.25 -0.4% 29.5%
CBOT rice 1486.50 21.50 1.5% 1.8%
EU wheat .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
US crude 85.47 -0.85 -1.0% -13.5%
Dow Jones 12,549 -22 -0.2% 2.7%
Gold 1713.60 -12.75 -0.7% 9.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2768 0.0032 0.3% -1.4%
Dollar Index 81.1000 0.0410 0.1% 1.1%
Baltic Freight 1024 13 1.3% -41.1%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Grant McCool and
Andrew Hay)