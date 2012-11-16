By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 16 Soybeans edged higher on Friday,
rebounding slightly from losses in the previous session when
expectations of a strong South American crop and worries over
the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the oilseed.
Wheat rose for the first time in eight days, but was set to
record its biggest weekly fall in six weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.32
percent to $14.06-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 1.2 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are down 3.2 percent for the week, their
third straight weekly loss.
* December wheat rose 0.27 percent to $8.47-3/4 a
bushel, recouping most of its fall in the previous session when
the grain fell 0.38 percent. Wheat is down 4.43 percent for the
week, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended Oct. 7.
* December corn edged up 0.17 percent to $7.22-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.62 percent in the previous session.
Corn is down 2.17 percent for the week.
* Traders keeping were a close watch on soybean planting in
Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest
exporters, respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops
early next year to ease global supply tightness.
* Grains were under pressure from concerns the U.S. economy
could slip into recession if no deal is reached in Washington to
avoid a combination of government spending cuts and tax
increases taking effect in January, analysts said.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated 5,000 contracts each of
soybeans and corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said.
* Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, will strike
Ukraine from its list of suppliers in 2013 after receiving
notification of an export halt from Dec. 1, according to the
government's main buyer. The announcement was
not a surprise following recent talk about export curbs by
Ukraine, according to traders.
* European traders said on Thursday that Algeria bought at
least 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat that was
likely from France.
* There are also hopes for improved demand for U.S. corn, as
rival global suppliers from South America and the Black Sea
region, which have undercut the world's top exporter for months,
are running low on supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after
plunging to a 6-1/2 month low against the dollar in the previous
session on expectations a new Japanese government would put
pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S.
weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked
economic concerns, and the market focused on violence in the
Middle East.
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the
prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending
changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while
retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account balance Sep
0900 Italy Trade balance Sep
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1415 U.S. Industrial production Oct
Grains prices at 0101 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 847.75 2.25 +0.27% -0.12% 866.25 34
CBOT corn 722.50 1.25 +0.17% -0.45% 742.61 37
CBOT soy 1406.50 4.50 +0.32% -0.88% 1510.03 23
CBOT rice $14.85 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.33% $15.18 54
WTI crude $85.40 -$0.05 -0.06% -1.07% $87.87 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.277 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.30%
USD/AUD 1.033 0.000 +0.00% -0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
