By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 16 Soybeans edged higher on Friday, rebounding slightly from losses in the previous session when expectations of a strong South American crop and worries over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the oilseed. Wheat rose for the first time in eight days, but was set to record its biggest weekly fall in six weeks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.32 percent to $14.06-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 1.2 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down 3.2 percent for the week, their third straight weekly loss. * December wheat rose 0.27 percent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel, recouping most of its fall in the previous session when the grain fell 0.38 percent. Wheat is down 4.43 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended Oct. 7. * December corn edged up 0.17 percent to $7.22-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.62 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.17 percent for the week. * Traders keeping were a close watch on soybean planting in Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest exporters, respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops early next year to ease global supply tightness. * Grains were under pressure from concerns the U.S. economy could slip into recession if no deal is reached in Washington to avoid a combination of government spending cuts and tax increases taking effect in January, analysts said. * Commodity funds sold an estimated 5,000 contracts each of soybeans and corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said. * Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, will strike Ukraine from its list of suppliers in 2013 after receiving notification of an export halt from Dec. 1, according to the government's main buyer. The announcement was not a surprise following recent talk about export curbs by Ukraine, according to traders. * European traders said on Thursday that Algeria bought at least 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat that was likely from France. * There are also hopes for improved demand for U.S. corn, as rival global suppliers from South America and the Black Sea region, which have undercut the world's top exporter for months, are running low on supplies. MARKET NEWS * The yen steadied in early Asian trading on Friday after plunging to a 6-1/2 month low against the dollar in the previous session on expectations a new Japanese government would put pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease further. * Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S. weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked economic concerns, and the market focused on violence in the Middle East. * U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account balance Sep 0900 Italy Trade balance Sep 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep 1415 U.S. Industrial production Oct Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 847.75 2.25 +0.27% -0.12% 866.25 34 CBOT corn 722.50 1.25 +0.17% -0.45% 742.61 37 CBOT soy 1406.50 4.50 +0.32% -0.88% 1510.03 23 CBOT rice $14.85 -$0.02 -0.13% +1.33% $15.18 54 WTI crude $85.40 -$0.05 -0.06% -1.07% $87.87 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.277 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.30% USD/AUD 1.033 0.000 +0.00% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Chris Gallagher)