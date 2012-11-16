* Soy languishes near $14/bushel on supply hopes
* Wheat on track for biggest weekly decline in 6 wks
* Soybeans down more than 10 pct in 3 wks of losses
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Chicago soybeans slipped lower
on Friday, on track for a third straight week of decline, as
higher U.S. supplies and expectations of bumper production in
South America continue to hammer the market.
Wheat futures ticked up after sliding for five consecutive
sessions, with losses limited by tightening global supplies.
Soybeans have lost more than 10 percent in the last
three weeks of losses on improving supply prospects. Corn
is down 2.3 percent this week, its second week of decline, while
wheat is down 4.5 percent, its biggest weekly slide in six
weeks.
"The sentiment is quite bearish for soybeans, as weather
conditions in South America look favourable for crop development
and U.S. supplies seems to be ample for now," said Ker Chung
Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Argentine farmers will increase soy planting by almost 4
percent as the South American grains powerhouse moves to bolster
world food supplies hit by a year of bad global crop weather,
the government said.
In its first soybean area estimate of the 2012/13 season,
the farm ministry said 19.4 million hectares will be sown in the
weeks ahead, versus 18.7 million in 2011/12.
Conditions in central and northern Brazil are "near ideal"
thanks to timely rains, said Don Roose, president of brokerage
U.S. Commodities.
Expanding supply forecasts have weighed on the soy market
since the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report last
week, made a surprisingly big increase in its estimate of the
U.S. soy harvest and raised its outlook for global stocks.
Chicago Board of Trade's January soybeans fell 0.1
percent to $14.00-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, not far from
Tuesday's four-and-half month low of $13.91-1/4 a bushel.
December wheat added 0.3 percent to $8.47-3/4 a bushel
while December corn gained 0.2 percent to $7.22-3/4 a
bushel.
There are bearish signals for soybeans even from the
technical point of view.
January soybeans are poised to break a support at $13.93 per
bushel and fall towards $13.49-1/2, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
projection level of a downward wave c or wave 3, according to
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Wheat edged higher as the market recovered after the last
five sessions of decline on hopes of higher demand for U.S.
grains as low-cost Black Sea exporters run out of stocks.
Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, will strike
Ukraine from its list of suppliers in 2013 after receiving
notification of an export halt from Dec. 1, according to the
government's main buyer.
The announcement was not a surprise following recent talk
about export curbs by Ukraine, traders said.
U.S. exporters have lost out to the Black Sea on a string of
international tenders recently, with Libya buying
optional-origin wheat thought to be from Russia, and Jordan
booking wheat thought to be from Ukraine.
European traders said on Thursday Algeria bought at least
400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat that was
probably from France.
On the technical front, wheat is expected to fall
below a neutral range of $8.43-1/4 to $8.57-1/2 per bushel, and
extend its loss to $8.28, driven by a downward wave 5.
Prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 847.75 2.25 +0.27% 872.67 36
CBOT corn 722.75 1.50 +0.21% 766.00 37
CBOT soy 1400.50 -1.50 -0.11% 1577.23 24
CBOT rice $14.93 $0.06 +0.40% $15.47 56
WTI crude $85.48 $0.03 +0.04% $88.83 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.277 $0.048 +3.90%
USD/AUD 1.033 -0.022 -2.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)