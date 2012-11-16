* Soybeans fall below $14 a bushel
* Large supplies in U.S., Latin America hang over prices
* Corn turns higher as equity markets rise
* Weekly U.S. export sales fail to impress traders
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Nov 16 U.S. soybean futures fell to a
five-month low on Friday on word that China, the world's top
importer of the oilseed, canceled orders, while wheat sank to a
four-month low.
Grain markets pared losses and corn turned higher as
equities firmed after congressional leaders said their meeting
with President Barack Obama about the "fiscal cliff" was
constructive, traders said.
But the U.S. government's decision to maintain its mandate
to add corn ethanol to motor fuel did little to support prices,
said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grain analyst for Rice Dairy.
Several states had asked regulators to waive the mandate
following the worst U.S. drought in 50 years, saying it was
driving food and feed prices higher.
"I'm not sure anybody in this world believed that they were
going to change," Gidel said.
Pushing down prices was the cancellation of about 600,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans by China. The deals were scrapped, the
China National Grain and Oils Information Center said, because
weak domestic demand and a recent drop in prices made them
unprofitable.
Losses in soybeans spilled over into wheat, traders said.
"The Chinese news about cancellations puts beans in the
driver's seat again to the downside," said Mike Zuzolo,
president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.
January soybeans tumbled 1.3 percent to $13. 83-1/4 a
bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn j umped
0. 8 p ercent to $7.27 a bushel, while December wheat fell
0.9 per cent to $8.38 a bushel.
Soybeans have dropped 23 percent since reaching an
all-time high of $17.94-3/4 on Sept. 4, erasing gains from the
worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years.
CANCELLATIONS UPSTAGE SALES
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop report
on Nov. 9, helped fuel the latest sell-off with a surprisingly
big estimate for U.S. soybean production and an increased
outlook for global supplies.
The USDA on Friday said soybean export sales last week were
585,200 tonnes, a two-week high that topped estimates for
250,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes. The sales were not impressive
in light of the news about cancellations, traders said.
"If we see another big break to the downside, who's to say
China won't cancel more?" Zuzolo said.
Traders also are keeping a close watch on soybean planting
in Brazil and Argentina - the world's second- and third-largest
exporters, respectively - with buyers expecting bumper crops
early next year to ease global supply tightness.
Conditions are largely favorable in most growing areas, with
the exception of some flooding in portions of Argentina and
pockets of dryness in northwest Brazil, said Andy Karst,
meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
WHEAT DEMAND STRUGGLES
Wheat prices fell for the sixth consecutive session amid
technical selling and lackluster demand. F or the week, the CBOT
December contract lost 5.5 percent, its biggest weekly loss
since early June.
Traders expect export demand will increase due to declining
prices and shortfalls among other major exporters.
Yet, wheat export sales of 314,500 tonnes were just a
two-week high and within analysts' estimates for 250,000 tonnes
to 450,000 tonnes. Corn export sales were a six-week high of
312,000 tonnes, within estimates for 200,000 tonnes to 400,000
tonnes.
"All this confidence about a pick-up in U.S. export demand
is tough to have if sales are not happening," said Kayla
Burkhart, broker for SunPrairie Grain.
Traders are waiting to see whether Egypt, the world's
largest importer of wheat, issues a tender to buy.
Meanwhile, commercial shipping traffic on a stretch of the
Mississippi River l ikely will b e restricted at some point in the
coming weeks due to low water.
Some 60 percent of U.S. grain exports are shipped to Gulf
Coast export terminals in barges via the Mississippi River and
its tributaries.
Prices at 3:53 p.m. CST (2153 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 727.00 5.75 0.8% 12.5%
CBOT soy 1383.25 -18.75 -1.3% 15.4%
CBOT meal 424.60 -5.90 -1.4% 37.2%
CBOT soyoil 47.05 -0.41 -0.9% -9.7%
CBOT wheat 838.00 -7.50 -0.9% 28.4%
CBOT rice 1484.50 -2.00 -0.1% 1.6%
EU wheat .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
US crude 86.62 1.22 1.4% -12.4%
Dow Jones 12,588 46 0.4% 3.0%
Gold 1713.25 0.16 0.0% 9.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2740 -0.0038 -0.3% -1.6%
Dollar Index 81.2020 0.1240 0.2% 1.3%
Baltic Freight 1036 12 1.2% -40.4%
*CBOT futures in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per
tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne.
