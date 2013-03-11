SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. corn futures rose on
Monday for a third straight session as the grain continued to
draw support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture kept
estimates steady at 17-year low, surprising analysts who had
forecast an uptick in projections.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn rose 0.46 percent to
$7.06-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the previous
session.
* May soybeans rose 0.51 percent to $14.78-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
* May wheat rose 0.32 percent to $6.99-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday.
* USDA pegged corn stocks below analyst expectations. The
estimate for corn supplies was steady at 632 million bushels, a
17-year low, with analysts expecting the USDA to raise its
estimate by 1.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed.
* The USDA unexpectedly raised its estimate for global
soybean supplies, adding further pressure on soy prices. It kept
the estimate for Brazil's soy crop unchanged, while analysts
were looking for a slight decline.
* The USDA raised its forecast for U.S. wheat supplies 3.6
percent from last month to 716 million bushels due to poor
export demand, topping a 1.9 percent increase analysts were
expecting.
* Demand for soybeans has been shifting to the United States
from Brazil as port delays have slowed the flow of soybeans from
South America.
* The near-term flow flow of soybeans from South America
could slow even further as Brazilian dock workers are planning a
24-hour nationwide strike on March 19, traders said.
* Speculators flipped to a net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn last week after holding a bearish stake for
only one week, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar surged to its highest in more than three years
against the yen and a three-month peak versus the euro on
Friday, bolstered by a report showing the U.S. economy created
more jobs than expected last month, pushing the unemployment
rate to a four-year low.
* Brent crude futures edged lower on Friday as U.S. jobs
data strengthened the dollar, while U.S. gasoline futures
rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced ethanol credits, or
RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making fuel imports too
expensive.
* U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of
gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high
on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic
forecasts.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade balance
0745 France Industrial output
0900 Italy Final Q4 GDP
1400 U.S. Employment trends
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 699.25 2.25 +0.32% +0.54% 737.78 36
CBOT corn 706.75 3.25 +0.46% +2.24% 697.18 62
CBOT soy 1478.50 7.50 +0.51% +0.34% 1447.52 70
CBOT rice $15.37 $0.00 +0.00% -0.19% $15.91 31
WTI crude $91.71 -$0.24 -0.26% -0.26% $94.44 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.000 +0.02% -0.12%
USD/AUD 1.021 0.001 +0.09% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)