SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. corn futures rose on Monday for a third straight session as the grain continued to draw support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture kept estimates steady at 17-year low, surprising analysts who had forecast an uptick in projections. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn rose 0.46 percent to $7.06-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans rose 0.51 percent to $14.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * May wheat rose 0.32 percent to $6.99-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * USDA pegged corn stocks below analyst expectations. The estimate for corn supplies was steady at 632 million bushels, a 17-year low, with analysts expecting the USDA to raise its estimate by 1.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed. * The USDA unexpectedly raised its estimate for global soybean supplies, adding further pressure on soy prices. It kept the estimate for Brazil's soy crop unchanged, while analysts were looking for a slight decline. * The USDA raised its forecast for U.S. wheat supplies 3.6 percent from last month to 716 million bushels due to poor export demand, topping a 1.9 percent increase analysts were expecting. * Demand for soybeans has been shifting to the United States from Brazil as port delays have slowed the flow of soybeans from South America. * The near-term flow flow of soybeans from South America could slow even further as Brazilian dock workers are planning a 24-hour nationwide strike on March 19, traders said. * Speculators flipped to a net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn last week after holding a bearish stake for only one week, regulatory data released on Friday showed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar surged to its highest in more than three years against the yen and a three-month peak versus the euro on Friday, bolstered by a report showing the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low. * Brent crude futures edged lower on Friday as U.S. jobs data strengthened the dollar, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced ethanol credits, or RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making fuel imports too expensive. * U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade balance 0745 France Industrial output 0900 Italy Final Q4 GDP 1400 U.S. Employment trends Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 699.25 2.25 +0.32% +0.54% 737.78 36 CBOT corn 706.75 3.25 +0.46% +2.24% 697.18 62 CBOT soy 1478.50 7.50 +0.51% +0.34% 1447.52 70 CBOT rice $15.37 $0.00 +0.00% -0.19% $15.91 31 WTI crude $91.71 -$0.24 -0.26% -0.26% $94.44 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.000 +0.02% -0.12% USD/AUD 1.021 0.001 +0.09% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)