SYDNEY, March 12 U.S. corn slipped for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as profit taking emerged after gains underpinned by the U.S. government forecasting stocks would remain unchanged at a 17-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.18 percent to $7.10 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans rose 0.07 percent to $14.78-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.58 percent on Monday. * May wheat was flat at $7.00 a bushel, having closed up 0.43 percent on Monday. * Corn underpinned after the USDA's March supply/demand report on Friday kept projected corn stocks unchanged at a 17-year low. The market had expected higher inventories. * the USDA kept corn ending stocks steady at 632 million bushels, the smallest in 17 years and a bare three-week supply. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to increase its estimate for corn inventories 1.7 percent. * Additional drought-relieving rain fell over the weekend across a broad swath of the U.S. crop region, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. * Winter wheat condition ratings improved in the southern U.S. Plains in the last week following storms that brought welcome precipitation to the drought-hit region. * In Kansas, the biggest producer of hard red winter wheat, 27 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent as of March 10, up from 24 percent the previous week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) said. * The market for corn-based ethanol blending credits known as RINs surged to a new record on Monday in a market surge driven by fears of supply shortages and blending limits for alternative fuel. * Old-crop U.S. soybean export sales, which normally wind down seasonally in March, have remained strong as loading and shipping delays in Brazil have kept global buyers such as China coming to the United States for near term shipments. MARKET NEWS * The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2 year low versus the greenback on Tuesday and fell to a 4-1/2 year trough on the Australian dollar as investors reacted to a media report that the Bank of Japan might deliver bold stimulus sooner than expected. * Brent crude oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by disappointing economic data from world No. 2 oil consumer China, while technical support and a dollar pullback limited losses and helped U.S. crude settle slightly higher. * Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest intraday level since October 2007. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 0530 India Industrial output 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 2337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 700.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.43% 734.97 40 CBOT corn 710.00 -1.25 -0.18% +0.92% 697.23 65 CBOT soy 1478.50 -1.00 -0.07% +0.51% 1449.18 69 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.06 +0.39% -0.42% $15.89 45 WTI crude $92.07 $0.01 +0.01% +0.13% $94.46 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.22% USD/AUD 1.028 0.000 -0.02% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)