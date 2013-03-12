* Soybeans fall, corn slips after 3 days of gains * U.S. soy export inspections tank, weigh on prices * Brazil completes 50 pct harvest of soybean crop * Wheat underpinned by strong demand for U.S. wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 12 Chicago soybean futures eased on Tuesday, giving back some of last session's gains as the market was weighed down by weakening demand for U.S. old-crop supplies with the harvest of Brazil's estimated record crop in full swing. Wheat dipped on pressure from improving weather in the U.S. grain belt, although expectations of strong demand kept a floor under the market, while corn fell to snap three straight sessions of gains. U.S. soybean inspections slid 58 percent in the week ending March 7 to 17.11 million bushels from 40.34 million in the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data issued on Monday. "We have seen a very strong rally in soybeans with prices climbing above $15 a bushel in the past few weeks but that was mainly driven by exports of old-crop beans as domestic demand is flat to weak," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Export inspections were very disappointing which is leading to the weakness." Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $14.71-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT while May corn lost 0.3 percent to $7.09 a bushel. May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.99 a bushel. Brazil has harvested half of what should be a record soybean crop, but a logistics bottleneck on its roads and ports is still delaying shipments. With a favourable weather outlook for the coming weeks and 75 percent of the beans already collected in top soy state Mato Grosso, according to AgRural consultancy, Brazil has essentially nailed down a crop that will surpass 80 million tonnes. Limited infrastructure combined with the threat of more strikes at the ports has so far thwarted Brazil's ability to export a crop that is some 25 percent bigger than last year. The ports are entering their busiest three months of the year. The wheat market is being underpinned by hopes that buyers will turn to the United States as surplus supplies diminish in rival exporters. But snowstorms and rains across the U.S. grain belt are expected to boost the winter crop prospects. Additional drought-relieving rain fell over the weekend across a broad swath of the U.S. crop region, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. "There was 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch, with locally heavier amounts in most of the Plains hard red winter wheat belt," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Dee said lighter amounts fell in the western third of the Plains. Most of Iowa, Minnesota and northern Missouri received 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch or more, and showers occurred early Monday in northern Illinois. The corn market fell after three days of gains driven by tight U.S. old-crop supply. In closely watched monthly supply/demand estimates on Friday, the USDA kept corn ending stocks steady at 632 million bushels, the smallest in 17 years and a bare three-week supply. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to increase its estimate for corn inventories 1.7 percent. Prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 699.00 -1.00 -0.14% 867.71 38 CBOT corn 709.00 -2.25 -0.32% 765.54 64 CBOT soy 1471.50 -8.00 -0.54% 1579.59 61 CBOT rice $15.37 $0.13 +0.82% $15.48 48 WTI crude $92.27 $0.21 +0.23% $89.06 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 USD/AUD 1.030 -0.025 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)