SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. corn eased on Wednesday after gaining for four straight days, though remained close to a five-week high in the previous session on concerns over tight feed stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.11 percent to $7.13-1/2 a bushel, having hit a session high of $7.17-3/4 a bushel, the highest since February 8. Corn closed up 0.42 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans fell 0.09 percent to $14.67-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.73 percent on Tuesday. * May wheat fell 0.11 percent to $7.02-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * Private Chinese importers seized upon a dip in prices and have bought about 600,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. corn since February, traders said. * Port congestion and loading delays in Brazil limited declines in soybeans as exports from the United States were expected to fill near-term global demand. * The market was awaiting news from South America on whether a port strike in Brazil scheduled to begin on March 19 would severely disrupt export shipments. MARKET NEWS * The yen's selloff paused on Wednesday but expectations of radical policy easing from the Bank of Japan meant further weakness was more than likely, while dour UK manufacturing data consigned sterling to the dog house. * Brent crude prices fell a third straight session in choppy trading on Tuesday, while U.S. oil posted a fourth consecutive gain, tightening the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest since January. * The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production 1230 U.S. Import/export prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1400 U.S. Business inventories 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1800 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 2335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.75 -0.75 -0.11% +0.39% 732.41 45 CBOT corn 713.50 -0.75 -0.11% +0.32% 697.37 68 CBOT soy 1467.50 -1.25 -0.09% -0.81% 1449.98 52 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.05 +0.33% +0.30% $15.87 28 WTI crude $92.64 $0.10 +0.11% +0.63% $94.31 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.14% USD/AUD 1.032 0.000 +0.01% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)