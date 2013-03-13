* Traders lock in profits after corn's rally to near 5-week top * Soybeans stretch losses into second straight session * Soybeans slide as weak export inspections drag By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. corn edged down on Wednesday as traders locked in profits after prices rose to a near five-week top in the previous session, although concerns over tight stocks are expected to keep losses in check. Wheat, like corn, fell for the first time in five sessions, while soybeans extended losses into a second straight session. "There seems to have been a liquidation across the CBOT complex today, which has given back some of the gains we have seen in the corn and wheat market," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures dipped 0.25 percent to $7.12-1/2 a bushel by 0214 GMT, having hit a near-five-week high of $7.17-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday. May soybeans fell 0.43 percent to $14.62-1/2 a bushel and May wheat fell 0.14 percent to $7.02-1/2 a bushel. "The cash values are relatively strong against futures and the trade does not quite know what to do," said a trader at a international brokerage who did not want to be named as he is not allowed to talk to media. "The trade at the moment doesn't know whether to sell or buy the market." But corn prices may continue to draw support from concerns over tight stocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprisingly kept its ending stocks forecast steady at 632 million bushels, the smallest in 17 years and a bare three-week supply, while the market was expecting an uptick in estimates. Private Chinese importers seized upon a dip in prices and have bought about 600,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. corn since February, traders said. Soybean prices, however, could come under pressure due to weak exports, analysts said. U.S. soybean inspections slid 58 percent in the week ended March 7 to 17.11 million bushels from 40.34 million in the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data issued on Monday. Traders are keenly watching developments in South America to see if a port strike in Brazil scheduled to begin on March 19 would severely disrupt soybean exports. Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.50 -1.00 -0.14% +0.36% 732.40 46 CBOT corn 712.50 -1.75 -0.25% +0.18% 697.33 67 CBOT soy 1462.50 -6.25 -0.43% -1.15% 1449.81 49 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.05 +0.30% +0.26% $15.87 29 WTI crude $92.79 $0.25 +0.27% +0.79% $94.32 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.001 +0.05% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.032 0.000 -0.04% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)