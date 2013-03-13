* Traders lock in profits after corn's rally to near 5-week
top
* Soybeans stretch losses into second straight session
* Soybeans slide as weak export inspections drag
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. corn edged down on
Wednesday as traders locked in profits after prices rose to a
near five-week top in the previous session, although concerns
over tight stocks are expected to keep losses in check.
Wheat, like corn, fell for the first time in five sessions,
while soybeans extended losses into a second straight session.
"There seems to have been a liquidation across the CBOT
complex today, which has given back some of the gains we have
seen in the corn and wheat market," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures dipped 0.25
percent to $7.12-1/2 a bushel by 0214 GMT, having hit a
near-five-week high of $7.17-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.
May soybeans fell 0.43 percent to $14.62-1/2 a bushel
and May wheat fell 0.14 percent to $7.02-1/2 a bushel.
"The cash values are relatively strong against futures and
the trade does not quite know what to do," said a trader at a
international brokerage who did not want to be named as he is
not allowed to talk to media. "The trade at the moment doesn't
know whether to sell or buy the market."
But corn prices may continue to draw support from concerns
over tight stocks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture
surprisingly kept its ending stocks forecast steady at 632
million bushels, the smallest in 17 years and a bare three-week
supply, while the market was expecting an uptick in estimates.
Private Chinese importers seized upon a dip in prices and
have bought about 600,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. corn since
February, traders said.
Soybean prices, however, could come under pressure due to
weak exports, analysts said.
U.S. soybean inspections slid 58 percent in the week ended
March 7 to 17.11 million bushels from 40.34 million in the
previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
data issued on Monday.
Traders are keenly watching developments in South America to
see if a port strike in Brazil scheduled to begin on March 19
would severely disrupt soybean exports.
Grains prices at 0214 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 702.50 -1.00 -0.14% +0.36% 732.40 46
CBOT corn 712.50 -1.75 -0.25% +0.18% 697.33 67
CBOT soy 1462.50 -6.25 -0.43% -1.15% 1449.81 49
CBOT rice $15.28 $0.05 +0.30% +0.26% $15.87 29
WTI crude $92.79 $0.25 +0.27% +0.79% $94.32 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.001 +0.05% -0.04%
USD/AUD 1.032 0.000 -0.04% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
