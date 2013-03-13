SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, underpinned by increased demand for wheat as animal feed amid high prices for corn. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat firms 0.32 percent to $7.12-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * May corn rose 0.14 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans rose 0.09 percent to $14.48-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * Rising demand for wheat in animal feeding rations this year amid historically high corn prices fuelled a short-covering bounce in wheat, a market that boasts a considerable net short position by managed funds. * Iran has been in talks to buy around 110,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling wheat for April shipment. * Brazilian farmers have harvested about half of an expected record-large soybean crop. Although there are lengthy vessel delays of up to 60 days at Brazilian ports, prices for mid-April shipment and beyond have made springtime exports from the United States less competitive. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts and 7,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said. * Demand for feed wheat has increased since BNSF Railway last week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western Kansas. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish comments from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar packing. * Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand will shrink. * U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy is gaining momentum. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Employment 1230 U.S. PPI inflation 1230 U.S. Current account 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 2335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 712.25 2.25 +0.32% +1.24% 729.96 53 CBOT corn 711.25 1.00 +0.14% -0.42% 696.83 69 CBOT soy 1448.25 1.25 +0.09% -1.40% 1448.88 44 CBOT rice $14.84 $0.06 +0.41% -2.59% $15.83 17 WTI crude $92.32 -$0.20 -0.22% -0.24% $94.12 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 -0.04% -0.59% USD/AUD 1.029 0.000 -0.04% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)