SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
sixth consecutive session on Thursday, underpinned by increased
demand for wheat as animal feed amid high prices for corn.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat firms 0.32 percent
to $7.12-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* May corn rose 0.14 percent to $7.11-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* May soybeans rose 0.09 percent to $14.48-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
* Rising demand for wheat in animal feeding rations this
year amid historically high corn prices fuelled a short-covering
bounce in wheat, a market that boasts a considerable net short
position by managed funds.
* Iran has been in talks to buy around 110,000 tonnes of
U.S.-origin milling wheat for April shipment.
* Brazilian farmers have harvested about half of an expected
record-large soybean crop. Although there are lengthy vessel
delays of up to 60 days at Brazilian ports, prices for mid-April
shipment and beyond have made springtime exports from the United
States less competitive.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts
and 7,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said.
* Demand for feed wheat has increased since BNSF Railway
last week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from
Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western
Kansas.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the
greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish comments
from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar packing.
* Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected
increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a
forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand
will shrink.
* U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for
the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by
surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy is
gaining momentum.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Employment
1230 U.S. PPI inflation
1230 U.S. Current account
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 2335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 712.25 2.25 +0.32% +1.24% 729.96 53
CBOT corn 711.25 1.00 +0.14% -0.42% 696.83 69
CBOT soy 1448.25 1.25 +0.09% -1.40% 1448.88 44
CBOT rice $14.84 $0.06 +0.41% -2.59% $15.83 17
WTI crude $92.32 -$0.20 -0.22% -0.24% $94.12 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 -0.04% -0.59%
USD/AUD 1.029 0.000 -0.04% -0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)