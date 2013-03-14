* Wheat steady after 5-session rally, longest in nearly 4 months * Corn falls for second session * Soybeans fall, weighed down by slow export pace By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat held steady on Thursday after five straight sessions of gains, the longest rally in nearly four months, with analysts saying strong demand for feed stocks amid tight global corn supplies is checking profit-taking pressure. Corn fell, extending losses from the previous session as traders locked in profits after four sessions of gains and bought less expensive wheat. Soybeans also fell, adding to losses from the previous two sessions. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was near unchanged at $7.09-3/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT, having closed up 0.92 percent in the previous session. Front-month wheat futures had posted gains over the past five sessions, the longest rally since rising for seven sessions between November 19-28, 2012. "Because wheat has been trading at a discount to corn for more than two weeks there has been some switching over feed stocks in the U.S," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. May corn fell 0.11 percent to $7.09-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.56 percent in the previous session. May soybeans fell 0.33 percent to $14.42-1/4 a bushel after closing down 1.48 percent in the previous session. FEED WHEAT DEMAND Wheat has enjoyed its longest rally in more than four months as strong corn prices amid tight stocks has fuelled increased demand from animal producers. Demand for feed grade wheat firmed after corn prices topped that of wheat following the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging final stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low. Demand for feed wheat also increased after BNSF Railway last week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western Kansas. In the midst of the stronger demand in the United States, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture received no offers for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender, it said on Thursday. Analysts also said wheat futures have gained support from traders who have sought cover positions against corn. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 wheat contracts during the session, trade sources said, while funds sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts and 7,000 soybean contracts on the day. Soybeans continued to be weighed down by poor exports, analysts said. U.S. soybean inspections slid 58 percent in the week ended March 7 to 17.11 million bushels, down from 40.34 million in the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture data issued on Monday. U.S. soybean futures also came under additional pressure from South American supplies. Traders said Brazilian beans are now being offered at price competitive enough to U.S. supplies to appeal to traders despite a backlog of shipments. Grains prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 710.25 0.25 +0.04% +0.96% 729.89 53 CBOT corn 709.50 -0.75 -0.11% -0.67% 696.77 64 CBOT soy 1442.25 -4.75 -0.33% -1.80% 1448.68 42 CBOT rice $14.82 $0.03 +0.24% -2.76% $15.82 18 WTI crude $92.31 -$0.21 -0.23% -0.25% $94.12 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 +0.03% -0.52% USD/AUD 1.037 0.007 +0.70% +0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)