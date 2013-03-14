* Wheat steady after 5-session rally, longest in nearly 4
months
* Corn falls for second session
* Soybeans fall, weighed down by slow export pace
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat held steady on
Thursday after five straight sessions of gains, the longest
rally in nearly four months, with analysts saying strong demand
for feed stocks amid tight global corn supplies is checking
profit-taking pressure.
Corn fell, extending losses from the previous session as
traders locked in profits after four sessions of gains and
bought less expensive wheat. Soybeans also fell, adding to
losses from the previous two sessions.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was near unchanged at
$7.09-3/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT, having closed up 0.92 percent
in the previous session.
Front-month wheat futures had posted gains over the
past five sessions, the longest rally since rising for seven
sessions between November 19-28, 2012.
"Because wheat has been trading at a discount to corn for
more than two weeks there has been some switching over feed
stocks in the U.S," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
May corn fell 0.11 percent to $7.09-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 0.56 percent in the previous session. May soybeans
fell 0.33 percent to $14.42-1/4 a bushel after closing
down 1.48 percent in the previous session.
FEED WHEAT DEMAND
Wheat has enjoyed its longest rally in more than four months
as strong corn prices amid tight stocks has fuelled increased
demand from animal producers.
Demand for feed grade wheat firmed after corn prices topped
that of wheat following the U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegging final stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low.
Demand for feed wheat also increased after BNSF Railway last
week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from
Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western
Kansas.
In the midst of the stronger demand in the United States,
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture received no offers for imports
of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender, it said on
Thursday.
Analysts also said wheat futures have gained support from
traders who have sought cover positions against corn.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 wheat
contracts during the session, trade sources said, while funds
sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts and 7,000 soybean
contracts on the day.
Soybeans continued to be weighed down by poor exports,
analysts said.
U.S. soybean inspections slid 58 percent in the week ended
March 7 to 17.11 million bushels, down from 40.34 million in the
previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
data issued on Monday.
U.S. soybean futures also came under additional pressure
from South American supplies. Traders said Brazilian beans are
now being offered at price competitive enough to U.S. supplies
to appeal to traders despite a backlog of shipments.
Grains prices at 0317 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 710.25 0.25 +0.04% +0.96% 729.89 53
CBOT corn 709.50 -0.75 -0.11% -0.67% 696.77 64
CBOT soy 1442.25 -4.75 -0.33% -1.80% 1448.68 42
CBOT rice $14.82 $0.03 +0.24% -2.76% $15.82 18
WTI crude $92.31 -$0.21 -0.23% -0.25% $94.12 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 +0.03% -0.52%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.007 +0.70% +0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)