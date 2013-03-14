* Feed, export demand boost wheat after recent lows

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, March 14 Chicago wheat rose for a sixth straight session as big weekly export sales offered further evidence that recent price lows and tight corn stocks are fuelling demand.

Corn was narrowly mixed after falling in the previous session when traders locked in profits after four sessions of gains. It eased below wheat prices after enjoying an unusual premium this month as wheat slipped to multi-month lows.

Soybeans fell for a third straight session as the market remained curbed by weakening export prospects.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was up 0.5 percent at $7.13-1/4 a bushel by 1302 GMT, just off an earlier 10-day high of $7.14-3/4.

May corn was down 0.3 percent at $7.08-1/2, while May soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.41-1/4 after closing down 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed 888,500 tonnes of wheat export sales for the current marketing year, up sharply from 618,100 tonnes a week earlier, which was already a 66 percent jump from two weeks ago.

"With U.S. wheat competitive all over the world and a tight U.S. corn market, we don't see prices currently having much potential to fall," French grains consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said.

FEED-WHEAT DEMAND

The rally in wheat has taken it away from its lowest level in nearly nine months, struck last week when prices were hurt by weak demand and improved conditions in the drought-hit U.S. grain belt.

Demand for feed-grade wheat has firmed since then, following corn's rise above wheat after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged final stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low.

"Because wheat has been trading at a discount to corn for more than two weeks there has been some switching over feed stocks in the U.S.," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Demand for feed wheat also increased after BNSF Railway last week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western Kansas.

Export demand for U.S. wheat, meanwhile, has also included interest from Iran in buying U.S. cargoes, traders said, despite tensions between the countries over a disputed Iranian nuclear programme.

U.S. export prospects could also be helped by plans by Russia to buy new-crop wheat to replenish state stocks, thereby reducing the country's export surplus.

On the soybean market, U.S. soybean futures have come under additional pressure from South American supplies that are being harvested.

Traders said Brazilian beans are now being offered at price competitive enough to appeal to traders, despite a backlog of shipments. (Editing by David Goodman)