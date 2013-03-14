* Feed, export demand boost wheat after recent lows
* Weekly U.S. wheat export sales rise sharply
* Corn hesitant, gives up premium to wheat
By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham
PARIS/SYDNEY, March 14 Chicago wheat rose for a
sixth straight session as big weekly export sales offered
further evidence that recent price lows and tight corn stocks
are fuelling demand.
Corn was narrowly mixed after falling in the previous
session when traders locked in profits after four sessions of
gains. It eased below wheat prices after enjoying an unusual
premium this month as wheat slipped to multi-month lows.
Soybeans fell for a third straight session as the market
remained curbed by weakening export prospects.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was up 0.5 percent at
$7.13-1/4 a bushel by 1302 GMT, just off an earlier 10-day high
of $7.14-3/4.
May corn was down 0.3 percent at $7.08-1/2, while May
soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.41-1/4 after closing down
1.5 percent in the previous session.
Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed 888,500
tonnes of wheat export sales for the current marketing year, up
sharply from 618,100 tonnes a week earlier, which was already a
66 percent jump from two weeks ago.
"With U.S. wheat competitive all over the world and a tight
U.S. corn market, we don't see prices currently having much
potential to fall," French grains consultancy Offre & Demande
Agricole said.
FEED-WHEAT DEMAND
The rally in wheat has taken it away from its lowest level
in nearly nine months, struck last week when prices were hurt by
weak demand and improved conditions in the drought-hit U.S.
grain belt.
Demand for feed-grade wheat has firmed since then, following
corn's rise above wheat after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegged final stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low.
"Because wheat has been trading at a discount to corn for
more than two weeks there has been some switching over feed
stocks in the U.S.," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Demand for feed wheat also increased after BNSF Railway last
week cut its rate to ship U.S. soft red winter wheat from
Chicago to the U.S. cattle hubs of west Texas and western
Kansas.
Export demand for U.S. wheat, meanwhile, has also included
interest from Iran in buying U.S. cargoes, traders said, despite
tensions between the countries over a disputed Iranian nuclear
programme.
U.S. export prospects could also be helped by plans by
Russia to buy new-crop wheat to replenish state stocks, thereby
reducing the country's export surplus.
On the soybean market, U.S. soybean futures have come under
additional pressure from South American supplies that are being
harvested.
Traders said Brazilian beans are now being offered at price
competitive enough to appeal to traders, despite a backlog of
shipments.
