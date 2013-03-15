SYDNEY, March 15 Chicago wheat held steady near two-week highs on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since January on firm demand from U.S. livestock feeders and exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat was little changed at $7.24-1/2 a bushel by 0004 GMT, near a two-week top of $7.25-1/2 hit in the prior session. On Thursday, wheat rose for a sixth straight day, recording its biggest daily climb since Jan. 15. Wheat is up nearly 4 percent for the week. * May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.37 a bushel, snapping three straight sessions of losses. They are down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest fall in 2-1/2 months. * May corn fell 0.17 percent to $7.15-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.9 percent in the previous session. Corn is up 1.7 percent for the week. * Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed a net 888,500 tonnes of wheat export sales for the current marketing year and 198,500 tonnes for the next marketing year. Combined sales were the largest for a single week since February 2011. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,000 corn contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts on Thursday and sold a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. * Russian plans to buy wheat on the domestic market from August to October to replenish depleted stocks were also supportive as the move could limit some competition for U.S. wheat from low-cost Russian grain. * U.S. soybean futures have come under pressure from a rapidly advancing South American harvest. Traders said Brazilian beans were now being offered at prices competitive enough to appeal to traders, despite a backlog of shipments. * Brazilian dock workers postponed a 24-hour nationwide strike planned for March 19 to allow more time to negotiate with the government. The move eased concerns about worsening shipping delays as Brazil aims to export its bumper crop. * The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly crush data scheduled for release on Friday was expected to show the crush in February at 141.6 million bushels, according to a poll of seven analysts, which would be the largest for the month since 2010. MARKET NEWS * The rally in the U.S. dollar took a breather on Friday as sterling enjoyed a short squeeze, while the Australian dollar made the most of a barnstorming employment report at home. * U.S. oil futures rose to the highest settlement price in two weeks on Thursday as data showed an improving U.S. labor market in the world's largest oil consumer. * The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning streak to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in late 1996, and ended at another record high as investors were encouraged by data showing the labor market's recovery was improving. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Euro zone labor costs 1230 U.S. Inflation 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1300 U.S. Net capital flows 1315 U.S. Industrial output 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0004 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 724.50 -0.25 -0.03% +2.04% 728.34 59 CBOT corn 715.25 -1.25 -0.17% +0.70% 696.69 56 CBOT soy 1437.00 1.50 +0.10% -0.69% 1448.00 37 CBOT rice $14.59 $0.04 +0.31% -1.32% $15.77 15 WTI crude $93.24 $0.21 +0.23% +0.78% $94.00 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.301 $0.001 +0.04% +0.38% USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.06% +0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)