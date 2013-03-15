* Soybeans drop on lower-than-expected NOPA crush * End-of-week consolidation caps gains in corn, wheat * Uncertainty ahead of March 28 USDA reports limits buying * Weekly wheat gain, soy drop both largest since January (Updates with closing prices, weekly changes) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 15 U.S. soybean futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday and posted their steepest weekly drop in two months as processors crushed fewer beans last month than expected and as South American supplies continued to flood the global market. U.S. corn futures slipped from an earlier five-week high but closed near previous levels. Wheat also closed near unchanged after rising in each of the previous six sessions, weighed down by profit-taking before the weekend. Soybeans turned lower at midmorning after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said the U.S. soybean crush in February fell to 136.322 million bushels, below trade forecasts for 141.6 million. "The beans had been on a demand-led rally and domestic demand was supposed to be super strong. But processors are probably having a tough time getting beans to crush because our supplies are low," said Jack Scoville, vice president of The Price Futures Group. "With the lack of export news this week and now with this crush number coming in below expectations, it's a disappointment so it's taking prices down," he said. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 9-1/2 cents , or 0.7 percent, to $14.26 per bushel for a weekly loss of 3.1 percent, its largest in 10 weeks. The contract breached its 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages on the break and hit a more-than-two-week low. The lower-than-expected domestic use added to earlier-week pressure from an accelerating South American harvest, which dampened global demand for near term shipments of U.S. soy. CORN, WHEAT SLIP Corn and wheat were lower for much of the session as profit-taking after recent gains weighed down prices, but both ended near unchanged, supported by strong cash markets. Still, buyers were cautious ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's end-of-month reports on quarterly grain stocks and prospective plantings. The market was "particularly looking at corn with some pretty high acreage numbers creeping out," said Brian Basting, commodity research analyst at Advance Trading. "We have a long way to go to planting, but it's just enough to keep some buyers off balance," Basting said. He said the Brazilian corn crop continues to have potential, with acreage up this year after last year's record crop. Illinois-based Allendale Inc said Friday that U.S. farmers were preparing to sow 96.956 million acres of corn this spring, the second largest area since 1937 and slightly less than the 97.255 million acres planted last year. Chicago Board of Trade May corn gained 1/2 cent to $7.17 per bushel after earlier touching a high of $7.19-3/4, the highest since Feb. 8. The contract rose 1.9 percent on the week. CBOT May wheat eased 1-3/4 cents to $7.23 per bushel but gained 3.7 percent on the week, the largest percentage jump in eight weeks. Wheat has been supported by robust export demand as well as by strong demand from domestic livestock feeders who have been struggling with high corn prices. U.S. supplies of the yellow grain were forecast to shrink to the lowest in 17 years by the end of the summer. Prices at 2:51 p.m. CDT (1951 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 717.00 0.50 0.1% 10.9% CBOT soy 1426.00 -9.50 -0.7% 19.0% CBOT meal 418.80 -6.20 -1.5% 35.4% CBOT soyoil 49.91 0.57 1.2% -4.2% CBOT wheat 723.00 -1.75 -0.2% 10.8% CBOT rice 1468.00 14.00 1.0% 0.5% EU wheat 234.75 0.25 0.1% 15.9% US crude 93.48 0.45 0.5% -5.4% Dow Jones 14,506 -33 -0.2% 18.7% Gold 1591.36 1.56 0.1% 1.8% Euro/dollar 1.3057 0.0053 0.4% 0.9% Dollar Index 82.2340 -0.3720 -0.5% 2.6% Baltic Freight 892 12 1.4% -48.7% (Editing by Grant McCool, Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)