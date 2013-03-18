SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. soybean futures fell for a fifth straight day on Monday, hurt by a firmer U.S. dollar which also knocked wheat and corn lower after the euro zone's bailout conditions for Cyprus sparked fears of a run on some banks in the region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.72 percent to $14.15-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.66 percent on Friday. Soybeans have fallen for five consecutive sessions, equally the worst run of losses since the oilseed fell between February 6-13. * May wheat fell 0.9 percent to $7.16-1/2 a bushel, its biggest slide in eight sessions. Wheat closed down 0.24 percent on Friday. * May corn fell 0.63 percent to $7.12-3/4 a bushel, having finished little changed in the previous session. * U.S. dollar firms after euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of their deposits in return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout for the island, which has been financially crippled by its exposure to neighbouring Greece. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said the U.S. soybean crush in February fell to 136.322 million bushels, below trade forecasts for 141.6 million and indicating a slowdown in demand. * Speculators doubled the size of their bullish stake in Chicago Board of Trade corn last week, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * Private exporters reported the sale of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Friday. * Illinois-based Allendale Inc said Friday that U.S. farmers were preparing to sow 96.956 million acres of corn this spring, the second largest area since 1937 and slightly less than the 97.255 million acres planted last year. * Soybean plantings were pegged by Allendale at 78.324 million acres, a record area and up 1.126 million from last year. This would imply a crop of 3.349 billion bushels, the second largest and up from last year's output of 3.015 billion. * Allendale estimated U.S. wheat acreage for 2013 at 56.261 million, up 209,000 from USDA's current outlook. The winter wheat area would indicate total wheat production of 2.204 billion bushels, below last year's crop of 2.269 billion. MARKET NEWS * The euro skidded lower in Asia early on Monday as surprise news that Cyprus would have to tax depositors as part of a bailout plan was taken as setting a dangerous precedent that at worst could ultimately risk bank runs elsewhere in the region. * U.S. crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, driven by strong U.S. industrial output data in the world's largest oil consumer and a weaker U.S. dollar. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jan 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Mar Grains prices at 2357 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 716.50 -6.50 -0.90% -1.14% 726.48 59 CBOT corn 712.50 -4.50 -0.63% -0.56% 696.50 40 CBOT soy 1415.75 -10.25 -0.72% -1.38% 1446.28 25 CBOT rice $14.62 -$0.06 -0.41% +0.55% $15.74 31 WTI crude $92.48 -$0.97 -1.04% -1.04% $93.74 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 -$0.001 -0.12% -1.43% USD/AUD 1.036 0.001 +0.06% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)