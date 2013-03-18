* U.S. soy falls for 5th session; corn, wheat down * Financial markets down on jitters from Cyprus deal * South American supplies add pressure on soybeans (Adds quotes; updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 18 U.S. soybean futures slid to a one-month low and wheat fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus triggered a broad-based decline in financial markets. There was additional pressure on soybeans from record production in Brazil and declining demand for U.S. supplies. Euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of their deposits in return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout for the island, which has been financially crippled by its exposure to neighbouring Greece. The decision, announced on Saturday morning, stunned Cypriots and caused a run on cash points, most of which were depleted within hours. Electronic transfers were stopped. "The agricultural markets are feeling the heat because of risk aversion," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "It was quite surprising to see the bank levy on Cyprus and there is fear that this might spread to other nations in the euro zone." Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybeans fell 0.9 percent to $14.13-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since February 15, while May wheat lost 1.2 percent to $7.14-1/2 a bushel. May corn gave up 0.8 percent to be at $7.11-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans fell for a fifth straight session as the market faced headwinds from all-time high Brazilian production and declining demand in the United States. Last week, premiums over Chicago futures prices paid for soybeans at Brazil's Paranagua port turned negative for the first time in the 2012/13 crop year as the record harvest pressured prices. Brazil is harvesting its all-time high crop, which has been estimated by the government at 82.1 million tonnes. Argentina should produce 51-52 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13 and 27 million tonnes of corn, Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar told Reuters on Friday, forecasting an output increase from the previous season. "There is lot of pressure on soybeans because demand for U.S. beans is waning," said Liu of Phillip Futures. "U.S. soybean crushing was well below expectations and exports are decreasing." The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said the U.S. soybean crush in February fell to 136.322 million bushels, below trade forecasts for 141.6 million. Still, buyers in corn and wheat are cautious ahead of the U.S. agriculture department's end-of-month reports on quarterly grain stocks and prospective plantings. Wheat jumped to a two-week high last week, supported by robust export demand as well as by strong demand from domestic livestock feeders who have been struggling with high corn prices. U.S. corn supplies are forecast to shrink to the lowest in 17 years by the end of the summer. Speculators doubled the size of their bullish stake in CBOT corn last week, regulatory data released on Friday showed. Non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, also raised their net longs in CBOT soybeans to the highest level in four months, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report for the week to March 12. Prices at 0217 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.50 -8.50 -1.18% 868.23 56 CBOT corn 711.25 -5.75 -0.80% 765.62 38 CBOT soy 1413.50 -12.50 -0.88% 1577.66 25 CBOT rice $14.57 -$0.11 -0.75% $15.45 29 WTI crude $92.27 -$1.18 -1.26% $89.06 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 $0.061 USD/AUD 1.036 -0.020 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)