SYDNEY, March 19 U.S. soybeans edged higher for the first time in six session on Tuesday, scrambling off a one-month low hit in the previous session on fears about a bailout plan for euro zone member Cyprus and a large South American soybean harvest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.21 percent to $14.10-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.16 percent on Monday when the contract hit a low of $14.04-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since February 14. * May corn eased 0.07 percent to $7.19-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.42 percent in the previous session. * May wheat rose 0.21 percent to $7.14-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.42 percent on Monday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 8.927 million bushels, below a range of trade expectations for 13 million to 27 million bushels. * USDA said wheat export inspections in the latest week at 23.947 million bushel, while corn was pegged at 15.399 million bushels. * Soybeans weighed down by large South American soybean production. * Brazil is harvesting a record crop, estimated by the government at 82.1 million tonnes, although there are concerns port congestion will hamper the export of a harvest that has been eagerly awaited to offset tight U.S. supply. * Argentina should produce 51-52 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13 and 27 million tonnes of corn, Agriculture Minister Norberto Yauhar told Reuters on Friday, forecasting an output increase from the previous season. * However, Freezing temperatures hit southern Buenos Aires over the weekend and may have hurt some late-planted soybeans, but the extent of damage will not be known for a week or so, a local forecaster said. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said the U.S. soybean crush in February fell to 136.322 million bushels, below trade forecasts for 141.6 million. * Scattered showers are expected in the north and east U.S. Midwest early this week followed by drier and colder weather into the middle of next week, Global Weather Monitoring said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The euro tumbled to a more than three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after a Cypriot plan to tax bank deposits as part of an EU bailout deal sparked fears the euro zone's larger troubled economies such as Spain and Italy may follow suit. * Brent crude oil slipped to near $109 a barrel on Monday after touching a three-month low, as a plan to tax bank accounts in debt-laden Cyprus sparked fears of further turmoil in the euro zone. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries that it could threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Repo rate 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2013 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 2013 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0010 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.25 1.50 +0.21% -1.21% 724.53 56 CBOT corn 719.50 -0.50 -0.07% +0.35% 696.79 44 CBOT soy 1410.50 1.00 +0.07% -1.09% 1444.07 24 CBOT rice $14.57 $0.02 +0.17% -0.78% $15.68 29 WTI crude $93.86 $0.12 +0.13% +0.44% $93.80 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.10% -1.02% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.001 -0.12% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)