* Soybeans tick higher on Argentine frost concerns * Port congestion in Brazil underpins soy prices * Wheat firms, ample supply hopes to add pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 19 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, ending a five-session losing streak as concerns over crop threatening frost in Argentina's farm belt and shipping delays in Brazil put a floor under the market. Wheat rose slightly, recouping some of last session's deep losses, which were triggered by concerns about a bailout plan for euro zone member Cyprus and prospects of higher supplies. Corn slipped after closing firm on Monday. A sudden blast of Arctic air shocked late-planted soy fields in parts of Argentina's main grains province of Buenos Aires over the weekend, putting pressure on harvest expectations in one of the world's top exporters of beans and soy byproducts. The government expects a harvest of 51 million to 52 million tonnes of soybeans while consumer nations -- in need of food supplies after disappointing grains crops in the United States, Russia and Australia -- are counting on South American breadbaskets Brazil and Argentina to provide ample harvests. Brazil, which is likely to surpass the United States as the world's top soybean exporter this year, is facing severe port congestion with waiting time for ships to load beans stretching to around 40 days. "The fundamental question is how do we get the beans from farm to fork," said Abah Ofon, commodities analysts at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "The market is not quite sure how record volume is going to be shipped and what sort of risks there are in the pipeline." Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.13-1/4 a bushel, after dropping on Monday to their lowest since February 14, while May wheat added 0.2 percent to $7.14 a bushel. May corn gave up a quarter of a cent to $7.19-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market ticked higher, but prices are expected to face pressure from expectations of bumper supplies in key exporting countries. "We are not bullish on wheat as fundamentally it is a buyers' market," said Ofon. "I think Black Sea has recovered somewhat and we are not hugely concerned about output of wheat in the United States." The condition of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas, the biggest U.S. wheat producing state, improved in the latest week but farmers were still concerned about soil moisture levels, the U.S. government said in a report. The Kansas wheat crop was rated 29 percent good to excellent as of March 17, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Drought continued to retreat in many areas of the U.S. Plains as snow and rainfall replenished parched soils and gave farmers and ranchers an improved outlook for crop and livestock. Brazil is likely to produce 77.34 million tonnes of corn in the 2012/13 crop year, up 6.4 percent from last season's record crop, analysts at local firm Safras e Mercado said. The forecast, the firm's first of the season, is higher than most market and government estimates. Productivity tests for the crop now being harvested, the first of two annual corn harvests in Brazil, show record yields in main producing areas, the firm said. Prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.00 1.25 +0.18% 868.21 55 CBOT corn 719.75 -0.25 -0.03% 765.90 44 CBOT soy 1413.25 3.75 +0.27% 1577.65 26 CBOT rice $14.55 $0.01 +0.07% $15.45 29 WTI crude $93.88 $0.14 +0.15% $89.11 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.067 USD/AUD 1.039 -0.017 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)