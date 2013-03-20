SYDNEY, March 20 U.S. wheat hit a one-month high on Wednesday, rising for a second day on demand for the grain as a substitute for corn as feed, while corn edged back after hitting a six-week top on tight supplies. Soybeans rose for the first time in seven sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn eased 0.1 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session when it hit a session high of $7.28-3/4 a bushel, the highest for a spot contract since February 6. * May wheat rose 0.76 percent to $7.27-1/2 a bushel by 0010 GMT, having earlier hit a session high of $7.28 a bushel, the highest since February 22. Wheat rose 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.11 a bushel, having slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * Corn was supported by slow farmer selling and firm cash basis markets. * Cash corn jumped to 50 cents per bushel above benchmark CBOT May corn at a processor and ethanol plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the highest point since the record basis of 55 cents last June, Reuters records showed. * Soybeans turned down on liquidation and profit-taking of bull spreads following news that China, the world's largest soybean buyer, planned to cancel soy orders from Brazil. * Sunrise Group, said it would cancel almost 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybean cargoes because shipments have been delayed by severe port congestion in the South American nation, a company official said on Tuesday. * European uncertainty continues to cast shadow over grain complex. Cyprus's parliament rejected a proposed levy on bank deposits as a condition for a European bailout, throwing euro zone efforts to rescue the latest causality of the currency area's debt crisis into disarray. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to release latest supply and demand forecast on March 21. MARKET NEWS * The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S. dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro zone. * Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under $108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty over a bailout for Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand. * The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. DATA/EVENTS: 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 1800 U.S. Fed policy decision Dec 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2013 2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2013 Grains prices at 0010 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 727.50 5.50 +0.76% +2.07% 723.58 64 CBOT corn 727.75 -0.75 -0.10% +1.08% 697.58 52 CBOT soy 1411.00 4.25 +0.30% +0.11% 1441.73 25 CBOT rice $14.75 $0.03 +0.17% +1.41% $15.63 40 WTI crude $92.20 $0.04 +0.04% -1.64% $93.59 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 -$0.002 -0.12% -0.69% USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.04% -0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)