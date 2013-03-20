* Wheat up on strong demand, at highest since Feb. 22
* Corn trades near 6-week high on tight supply
* Soy firms after 6 consecutive sessions of losses
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat climbed to a
one-month high on Wednesday, rising for eight out of 10 sessions
as strong demand for U.S. supplies from importers and livestock
producers underpinning the market.
Corn was little changed, holding near Tuesday's highest in
six weeks on tight supplies and lack of farmer selling, while
soybeans rose for the first time in seven sessions.
U.S. wheat exports are expected to climb, as rival suppliers
Australia and the Black Sea region run low on surplus stocks
after lower production last year.
Tunisia's state grains agency purchased on Tuesday 67,000
tonnes of U.S. soft wheat at $334.69 a tonne, including cost and
freight, in an international tender.
Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy
100,000 tonnes of milling wheat while Bangladesh reissued an
international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as the
lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its
conditions.
"Wheat has been trading on U.S. weather in the past but now
the focus has shifted to exports," said Joyce Liu, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are seeing strong
demand for U.S. wheat from the overseas market."
Demand for feed-grade wheat in the United States has firmed
following corn's rise above wheat after the USDA pegged corn
end-of-season stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active May wheat rose as
much as 0.9 percent to $7.28-1/2 a bushel, the highest since
February 22 and May soybeans added 0.6 percent to
$14.15-1/2 a bushel.
May corn slid half a cent to $7.28 a bushel, but not
far from Tuesday's six week top of $7.28-3/4 a bushel.
In the corn market, tight old-crop supplies and a firm cash
market continued to support prices.
Cash corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to firm around
the U.S. Midwest as tight supplies and slow farmer sales kept
the basis at the highest levels ever for this time of year.
Cash corn jumped to 50 cents per bushel above benchmark CBOT
May corn at a processor and ethanol plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa,
the highest since the record basis of 55 cents last June,
Reuters records showed.
However, corn bids eased slightly later on Tuesday after
farmers delivered the grain to satisfy sales made in recent
weeks, but fresh deals were light, even though futures climbed
to their highest since February 6.
"We are getting strong signals that the U.S. supply is going
to be down again in the USDA's quarterly report," said Liu. "In
fact, some Canadian corn is flowing into the U.S. for ethanol
production as the cash market is very tight and farmers are not
selling."
Tight supplies of U.S. corn are expected to again be
confirmed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly
stocks report due at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on March 28. The
USDA also will release prospective plantings of U.S. crops then.
Soybean prices rose after falling for six straight sessions
but the market remained under pressure from record Brazilian
production and cancellations by Chinese importers over shipping
delays.
China's leading soybean trader, the Sunrise Group, will
cancel almost 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybean cargoes
delayed by severe port congestion, a company official said.
Prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 726.50 4.50 +0.62% 868.63 63
CBOT corn 728.00 -0.50 -0.07% 766.18 53
CBOT soy 1415.50 8.75 +0.62% 1577.73 29
CBOT rice $14.75 $0.03 +0.20% $15.46 40
WTI crude $92.35 $0.19 +0.21% $89.06 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.058
USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)