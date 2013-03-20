* Wheat up on strong demand, at highest since Feb. 22 * Corn trades near 6-week high on tight supply * Soy firms after 6 consecutive sessions of losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat climbed to a one-month high on Wednesday, rising for eight out of 10 sessions as strong demand for U.S. supplies from importers and livestock producers underpinning the market. Corn was little changed, holding near Tuesday's highest in six weeks on tight supplies and lack of farmer selling, while soybeans rose for the first time in seven sessions. U.S. wheat exports are expected to climb, as rival suppliers Australia and the Black Sea region run low on surplus stocks after lower production last year. Tunisia's state grains agency purchased on Tuesday 67,000 tonnes of U.S. soft wheat at $334.69 a tonne, including cost and freight, in an international tender. Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat while Bangladesh reissued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions. "Wheat has been trading on U.S. weather in the past but now the focus has shifted to exports," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are seeing strong demand for U.S. wheat from the overseas market." Demand for feed-grade wheat in the United States has firmed following corn's rise above wheat after the USDA pegged corn end-of-season stocks for the 2012/13 year at a 17-year low. Chicago Board of Trade most-active May wheat rose as much as 0.9 percent to $7.28-1/2 a bushel, the highest since February 22 and May soybeans added 0.6 percent to $14.15-1/2 a bushel. May corn slid half a cent to $7.28 a bushel, but not far from Tuesday's six week top of $7.28-3/4 a bushel. In the corn market, tight old-crop supplies and a firm cash market continued to support prices. Cash corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to firm around the U.S. Midwest as tight supplies and slow farmer sales kept the basis at the highest levels ever for this time of year. Cash corn jumped to 50 cents per bushel above benchmark CBOT May corn at a processor and ethanol plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the highest since the record basis of 55 cents last June, Reuters records showed. However, corn bids eased slightly later on Tuesday after farmers delivered the grain to satisfy sales made in recent weeks, but fresh deals were light, even though futures climbed to their highest since February 6. "We are getting strong signals that the U.S. supply is going to be down again in the USDA's quarterly report," said Liu. "In fact, some Canadian corn is flowing into the U.S. for ethanol production as the cash market is very tight and farmers are not selling." Tight supplies of U.S. corn are expected to again be confirmed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly stocks report due at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on March 28. The USDA also will release prospective plantings of U.S. crops then. Soybean prices rose after falling for six straight sessions but the market remained under pressure from record Brazilian production and cancellations by Chinese importers over shipping delays. China's leading soybean trader, the Sunrise Group, will cancel almost 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybean cargoes delayed by severe port congestion, a company official said. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 726.50 4.50 +0.62% 868.63 63 CBOT corn 728.00 -0.50 -0.07% 766.18 53 CBOT soy 1415.50 8.75 +0.62% 1577.73 29 CBOT rice $14.75 $0.03 +0.20% $15.46 40 WTI crude $92.35 $0.19 +0.21% $89.06 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.058 USD/AUD 1.037 -0.018 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)