SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. corn fell for the first time in six sessions on Thursday as traders locked in profits after the grain hit a six-week high in the previous session, underpinned by tight stocks. Wheat also came off a one-month high hit in the previous session as strong export demand as a substitute for corn underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.24 percent to $7.34-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.94 percent on Wednesday when it hit a session high of $7.37 a bushel, the highest since February 21. * May soybeans rose 0.42 percent to $14.25-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.92 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.38-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.55 percent in the previous session when it hit a high of $7.33 a bushel, the strongest since February 5 * U.S. wheat exports, already brisk, are expected to rise further in the near future as rival suppliers Australia and the Black Sea region run low on surplus stocks to sell in global markets after poor harvests. * A mill in Oman bought 10,000 tonnes of Indian wheat on Wednesday and Algeria bought 350,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat. * Also, Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat, Bangladesh is seeking to import 50,000 tonnes, while Iraq is tendering for at least 50,000 tonnes and Iran has recently enquired about buying U.S. wheat. * European milling wheat futures rose to a one-month high, boosted by a jump in CBOT futures and a break in the Paris wheat market above a recent technical resistance level. * Corn supported by tight stocks, which are expected to again be confirmed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly stocks report due at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on March 28. The USDA will release prospective plantings of U.S. crops at the same time. * U.S. cash corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to firm around the U.S. Midwest as tight supplies and slow farmer sales kept the basis at the highest levels ever for this time of year. * USDA also is expected to report an historically tight supply of soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media conference later in the day. * Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus programs and on optimism that European policymakers can keep a debt crisis in Cyprus from spreading. * U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2013 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI March 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx Mar 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb Grains prices at 0047 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 734.25 -1.75 -0.24% +1.70% 722.76 67 CBOT corn 731.75 -0.75 -0.10% +0.45% 698.58 55 CBOT soy 1425.75 6.00 +0.42% +1.35% 1440.56 33 CBOT rice $14.66 $0.00 +0.03% -0.41% $15.56 37 WTI crude $93.24 -$0.26 -0.28% +1.17% $93.51 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.000 +0.01% +0.40% USD/AUD 1.038 0.000 +0.01% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)