SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. corn fell for the first
time in six sessions on Thursday as traders locked in profits
after the grain hit a six-week high in the previous session,
underpinned by tight stocks.
Wheat also came off a one-month high hit in the previous
session as strong export demand as a substitute for corn
underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.24 percent
to $7.34-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.94 percent on
Wednesday when it hit a session high of $7.37 a bushel, the
highest since February 21.
* May soybeans rose 0.42 percent to $14.25-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.92 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.38-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.55 percent in the previous session when it hit a
high of $7.33 a bushel, the strongest since February 5
* U.S. wheat exports, already brisk, are expected to rise
further in the near future as rival suppliers Australia and the
Black Sea region run low on surplus stocks to sell in global
markets after poor harvests.
* A mill in Oman bought 10,000 tonnes of Indian wheat on
Wednesday and Algeria bought 350,000 tonnes of
optional-origin wheat.
* Also, Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a tender to
buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat, Bangladesh is seeking to
import 50,000 tonnes, while Iraq is tendering for at least
50,000 tonnes and Iran has recently enquired about buying U.S.
wheat.
* European milling wheat futures rose to a one-month high,
boosted by a jump in CBOT futures and a break in the Paris wheat
market above a recent technical resistance level.
* Corn supported by tight stocks, which are expected to
again be confirmed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
quarterly stocks report due at noon EDT (1600 GMT) on March 28.
The USDA will release prospective plantings of U.S. crops at the
same time.
* U.S. cash corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to firm
around the U.S. Midwest as tight supplies and slow farmer sales
kept the basis at the highest levels ever for this time of year.
* USDA also is expected to report an historically tight
supply of soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets
waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will
deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media
conference later in the day.
* Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Wednesday,
recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus programs and on
optimism that European policymakers can keep a debt crisis in
Cyprus from spreading.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve
reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2013
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2013
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI March
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business indx Mar
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
Grains prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 734.25 -1.75 -0.24% +1.70% 722.76 67
CBOT corn 731.75 -0.75 -0.10% +0.45% 698.58 55
CBOT soy 1425.75 6.00 +0.42% +1.35% 1440.56 33
CBOT rice $14.66 $0.00 +0.03% -0.41% $15.56 37
WTI crude $93.24 -$0.26 -0.28% +1.17% $93.51 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.000 +0.01% +0.40%
USD/AUD 1.038 0.000 +0.01% +0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)