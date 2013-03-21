(Updates prices, table)
* Soybeans touch 1-week high, demand seen switching to U.S.
* Corn falls for first time in 6 sessions, wheat lower
* Corn, wheat both still near multi-week tops
SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. soybeans hit a one-week
high on Thursday, extending gains for a second session, as
expectations of increased demand for U.S. beans amid logistical
concerns in Brazil supported the oilseed.
Corn fell for the first time in six sessions as traders
banked profits after the grain hit a six-week high on Wednesday,
while wheat also eased on on profit-taking.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.74 percent
to $14.30-1/4 by 0324 GMT a bushel, the highest since March 15.
Soybeans closed up 0.92 percent in the previous session.
"I think beans are continuing the move from last night,"
said Garry Booth, Manager, agricultural and soft commodities,
ICAP.
"Funds are active again, and the market bounced well off
long-term support. Add to this, the continuing talk of the
difficulty in securing bean supplies out of South America, and
the demand which has turned back to the U.S., where domestic
prices remain very tight, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture
report next week."
The USDA report due out on March 28 is expected to show
continued tight ending stocks.
May corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.31-3/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.55 percent in the previous session after
hitting $7.33 a bushel, its highest since February 5.
May wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $7.35-1/4 a
bushel, easing from a one-month high of $7.37 a bushel struck on
Wednesday. Wheat closed up 1.94 percent in the previous session.
BRAZILIAN DELAYS
Soybeans have been supported in recent days by expectations
of renewed demand for U.S. soybeans as traders shun South
American beans as a result of transit delays.
Chinese firms have threatened to renege on up to 2 million
tonnes of Brazilian soybeans due to logistical delays, lowering
port premiums and slowing producers' sales of the commodity in
Brazil, traders said.
The Sunrise group, China's leading soybean trader, said on
Tuesday it would cancel 10 delayed cargoes from Brazil that had
been scheduled to arrive in January and February, as well as 23
cargoes that had been contracted for shipment between April and
June.
Analysts said a pickup in growth in China's manufacturing
sector in March had also boosted sentiment about the future
prospects for the world's No. 2 economy, adding weight to the
soybean rally.
CORN, WHEAT EDGE LOWER
Profit-talking weighed on wheat and corn after Wednesday's
fresh highs.
Wheat drew support from expectations of increased demand for
feed-grade as a substitute for corn.
A mill in Oman bought 10,000 tonnes of Indian wheat on
Wednesday and Algeria bought 350,000 tonnes of
optional-origin wheat.
Also, Jordan's state grains buyer issued a tender to buy
100,000 tonnes of milling wheat, Bangladesh is seeking to import
50,000 tonnes, Iraq is tendering for at least 50,000 tonnes and
Iran has recently enquired about buying U.S. wheat.
Tight corn stocks continued to underpin recent gains,
analysts said.
Grains prices at 0324 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 735.25 -0.75 -0.10% +1.84% 722.79 66
CBOT corn 731.75 -0.75 -0.10% +0.45% 698.58 55
CBOT soy 1430.25 10.50 +0.74% +1.67% 1440.71 40
CBOT rice $14.65 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.48% $15.56 35
WTI crude $93.33 -$0.17 -0.18% +1.27% $93.51 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.002 +0.13% +0.53%
USD/AUD 1.038 0.000 +0.02% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
