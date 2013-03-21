(Updates prices, table) * Soybeans touch 1-week high, demand seen switching to U.S. * Corn falls for first time in 6 sessions, wheat lower * Corn, wheat both still near multi-week tops By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. soybeans hit a one-week high on Thursday, extending gains for a second session, as expectations of increased demand for U.S. beans amid logistical concerns in Brazil supported the oilseed. Corn fell for the first time in six sessions as traders banked profits after the grain hit a six-week high on Wednesday, while wheat also eased on on profit-taking. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.74 percent to $14.30-1/4 by 0324 GMT a bushel, the highest since March 15. Soybeans closed up 0.92 percent in the previous session. "I think beans are continuing the move from last night," said Garry Booth, Manager, agricultural and soft commodities, ICAP. "Funds are active again, and the market bounced well off long-term support. Add to this, the continuing talk of the difficulty in securing bean supplies out of South America, and the demand which has turned back to the U.S., where domestic prices remain very tight, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture report next week." The USDA report due out on March 28 is expected to show continued tight ending stocks. May corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.31-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent in the previous session after hitting $7.33 a bushel, its highest since February 5. May wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $7.35-1/4 a bushel, easing from a one-month high of $7.37 a bushel struck on Wednesday. Wheat closed up 1.94 percent in the previous session. BRAZILIAN DELAYS Soybeans have been supported in recent days by expectations of renewed demand for U.S. soybeans as traders shun South American beans as a result of transit delays. Chinese firms have threatened to renege on up to 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans due to logistical delays, lowering port premiums and slowing producers' sales of the commodity in Brazil, traders said. The Sunrise group, China's leading soybean trader, said on Tuesday it would cancel 10 delayed cargoes from Brazil that had been scheduled to arrive in January and February, as well as 23 cargoes that had been contracted for shipment between April and June. Analysts said a pickup in growth in China's manufacturing sector in March had also boosted sentiment about the future prospects for the world's No. 2 economy, adding weight to the soybean rally. CORN, WHEAT EDGE LOWER Profit-talking weighed on wheat and corn after Wednesday's fresh highs. Wheat drew support from expectations of increased demand for feed-grade as a substitute for corn. A mill in Oman bought 10,000 tonnes of Indian wheat on Wednesday and Algeria bought 350,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat. Also, Jordan's state grains buyer issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat, Bangladesh is seeking to import 50,000 tonnes, Iraq is tendering for at least 50,000 tonnes and Iran has recently enquired about buying U.S. wheat. Tight corn stocks continued to underpin recent gains, analysts said. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 735.25 -0.75 -0.10% +1.84% 722.79 66 CBOT corn 731.75 -0.75 -0.10% +0.45% 698.58 55 CBOT soy 1430.25 10.50 +0.74% +1.67% 1440.71 40 CBOT rice $14.65 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.48% $15.56 35 WTI crude $93.33 -$0.17 -0.18% +1.27% $93.51 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 $0.002 +0.13% +0.53% USD/AUD 1.038 0.000 +0.02% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)