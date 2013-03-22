SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday, but were on course to finish the week up more than 1.5 percent after technical buying and low stocks pushed the oilseed to an eight-day high and its biggest gain in a month in the previous session. Corn also edged lower after having hit a near seven-week high on Thursday, supported by tight stocks, which expected to be confirmed in the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report on March 28. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.07 percent to $14.48-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 2.06 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily rise since February 19. * Soybeans hit a session high on Thursday of $14.51-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 13. * Soybeans are up around 1.5 percent for the week, rebounding from losses of more than 3 percent in the previous week. * May corn fell 0.24 percent to $7.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent in the previous session after hitting a session high $7.34-1/2 a bushel, the highest since February 5. * Corn is up nearly 2 percent for the week, the second such weekly gain. Corn has posted gains in 10 of the last 11 sessions. * May wheat was unchanged at $7.28-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.99 percent on Thursday. * Wheat is up about 0.7 percent for the week, on track for its the second consecutive weekly rise. * The USDA weekly export sales report on Thursday showed U.S. net export sales of soybeans last week at 107,800 tonnes, below estimates for 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Sales of new-crop soybeans totalled 234,100 tonnes, within estimates for 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * USDA on Thursday reported corn export sales were 92,200 for old-crop supplies and 183,300 tonnes for new-crop, a two-week low but in line with low market expectations. * Total wheat sales were the lowest in three weeks. Old-crop wheat export sales of 484,500 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' forecasts while new-crop wheat export sales of 88,800 tonnes fell below expectations for 100,000 to 320,000 tonnes. * Gains in soybeans were limited by China's decision to sell between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of soy from state reserves to crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion in Brazil interrupted shipments to the world's top importer of the oilseed. * There were reports early in the week that China, the world's largest soy buyer, had cancelled orders for two million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil because of port congestion and on Thursday there were reports China would release soy from state-owned reserves due to tight stocks of soybeans in China. * Traders also noted some positioning ahead of the upcoming USDA prospective plantings report next week, which will forecast U.S. acreage for corn and soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour economic news and the Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured. * Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue fell far short of expectations and worries intensified about the effect of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Business climate 0900 Germany Ifo business climate 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 2349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 728.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.99% 721.47 60 CBOT corn 731.25 -1.75 -0.24% -0.17% 699.84 55 CBOT soy 1448.00 -1.00 -0.07% +1.99% 1440.64 48 CBOT rice $14.79 $0.00 +0.00% +0.44% $15.57 43 WTI crude $92.51 $0.06 +0.06% -0.48% $93.37 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 $0.001 +0.05% -0.22% USD/AUD 1.044 0.000 +0.02% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)