* Soybeans fall on profit-taking * Oilseed under pressure ahead of USDA report, expected to show increased plantings * Corn slides as Argentina says it will export additional 2 mln tonnes By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in three days on Friday as traders locked in profits after the oilseed hit a one-week high in the previous session, but the beans were set to finish the week in positive territory. Corn eased and appeared headed for its first loss in seven sessions as profit-taking sentiment outweighed tight stocks, while wheat followed suit, falling for the second straight session despite several tenders. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 0.55 percent to $14.41 by 0240 GMT a bushel after gaining 2.06 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up more than 1 percent, the third rise in the last five weeks as the oilseed was supported by South American production concerns. May corn fell 0.51 percent to $7.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.07 percent in the previous session after hitting $7.34-1/2 a bushel, its highest since February 5, as increased exports from South America weighed. Argentina approved another 2 million tonnes in 2012-13 corn exports, a leading grains industry group said on Thursday, raising the season's full export quota to 17 million tonnes. Corn is up 1.7 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly rise. May wheat futures fell 0.31 percent to $7.26-1/2 a bushel after closing down 1.0 percent in the previous session. Wheat is up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly gain. USDA REPORT EYED Analysts said soybeans were under additional pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture report due for release next week, which will forecast soybean and corn plantings. Early forecasts for increased soybean plantings in the 2013/14 season was another factor weighing on the oilseed. Speculation that China will soon take steps to meet import demand has also helped check gains. China is selling between 1-1.5 million tonnes of state soy reserves to some crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion in Brazil interrupted shipments to the world's top soy importer, traders said on Thursday. South American soybean production concerns have also waned, analysts said. Argentina's current soy crop is seen at 51.3 million tonnes, more than a million tonnes below the country's all-time record crop, but far higher than the drought-hit 2011-12 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday. Grains prices at 0240 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 726.50 -2.25 -0.31% -1.29% 721.39 59 CBOT corn 729.25 -3.75 -0.51% -0.44% 699.78 53 CBOT soy 1441.00 -8.00 -0.55% +1.50% 1440.41 46 CBOT rice $14.74 -$0.04 -0.30% +0.14% $15.57 43 WTI crude $92.56 $0.11 +0.12% -0.43% $93.37 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.002 +0.12% -0.15% USD/AUD 1.043 -0.001 -0.11% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)