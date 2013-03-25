SYDNEY, March 25 U.S. corn futures rose as traders looked for bargains on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous session when position-squaring ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report weighed on the grain. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May corn climbed 0.21 percent to $7.27-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.92 percent the session before. * May soybeans were flat at $14.40-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.59 percent on Wednesday. * May wheat was little changed at $7.29-1/2 a bushel, having ending down 0.99 percent on Friday. * Another winter storm over the weekend was expected to bring welcome snowfall and moisture to a large portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region and to portions of the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean belt. * Traders have been squaring positions across grain complex ahead of the USDA March planting intentions and quarterly stocks reports on March 28. * Widely followed analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday forecast 2013 U.S. corn planted acreage at 97.753 million, the most in 77 years and soybean plantings at record 78.457 million, above the previous record 77.451 million four years ago. * Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by concern about port congestion in Brazil although the calling off of a national port strike set for next week may help to relieve some of the pressure. * Dealers also noted China is selling between 1.0 million and 1.5 million tonnes of state soy reserves to some crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion in Brazil interrupted shipments to the world's top soy importer. * Argentina's current soy crop is seen at 51.3 million tonnes, more than a million tonnes below the country's all-time record crop, but far higher than the drought-hit 2011-12 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose on Monday after EU sources said Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the outlines of a rescue deal that would include the creation of a "good bank" and a "bad bank". * Brent crude edged higher on Friday while U.S. crude futures jumped more than $1 per barrel, sending the spread between the two contracts to the narrowest level since July. * S&P 500 stock index futures dipped in late Sunday trading as last-mintue talks to save Cyprus from financial meltdown went on. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Consumer confidence 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed national activity 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing 1715 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Grains prices at 0011 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 729.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.10% 720.41 63 CBOT corn 727.75 1.50 +0.21% +0.21% 702.17 51 CBOT soy 1440.75 0.25 +0.02% -0.57% 1440.60 47 CBOT rice $14.90 $0.00 +0.00% +0.78% $15.46 52 WTI crude $93.91 $0.20 +0.21% +0.21% $93.24 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.008 +0.62% +0.33% USD/AUD 1.045 0.001 +0.08% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)