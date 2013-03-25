* U.S. corn acreage likely to be highest in 77 years * Light rains help wheat crop in U.S. Plains * Soybean crop prospects improve in America By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, March 25 Chicago corn and wheat futures fell on Monday on traders' expectations for larger crops this year to help ease tight supplies. Soybean prices dropped as crop prospects improved in the United States, south American production concerns waned and Brazilian dock workers called off a national port strike. May corn shed 0.38 percent to $7.23-1/2 a bushel by 0440 GMT on the Chicago Board of Trade, having shed 6-3/4 cents and settled at $7.26-1/4 in the last session. May wheat lost 0.21 percent to $7.28-1/4 a bushel, after closing last week up 1 cent. May soybeans slipped 0.26 percent to $14.36-3/4 a bushel. They had settled at $14.40-1/2 on Friday, down 8-1/2 cents per bushel. "Corn prices are lower because of good planting prospects. Higher corn prices paid to farmers will encourage farmers to grow more," said Joyce Liu, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "On wheat, we have some good news on the weather front and that's the main reason behind wheat being lower," she said. Dealers expect the United States Department of Agriculture will announce big planting numbers in its report on Thursday. Analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday forecast 2013 U.S. corn planted acreage at 97.753 million, the most in 77 years and soybean plantings at a record 78.457 million, above the previous record of 77.451 million four years ago. Wheat growing areas of the United States have received light rain, reducing severe and extreme drought conditions in portions of the U.S. Plains. Another winter storm over the weekend was expected to bring welcome snowfall and moisture to a large portion of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region and to portions of the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean belt. For soybean, Deutsche Bank on Friday estimated the new crop acreage of 78.8 million, up from this crop year's 77.2 million and USDA's initial projection of 77.5 million acres. Top soy importer China is selling between 1.0 million and 1.5 million tonnes of state soy reserves to some crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion in Brazil interrupted shipments to the Asian giant. Grains prices at 0440 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 728.25 -1.50 -0.21% -0.21% 717.93 61 CBOT corn 723.50 -2.75 -0.38% -0.38% 702.77 46 CBOT soy 1436.75 -3.75 -0.26% -0.26% 1443.22 44 CBOT rice $14.85 -$0.05 -0.34% -0.34% $15.42 49 WTI crude $94.12 $0.41 +0.44% +1.81% $93.36 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.007 +0.57% +0.39% USD/AUD 1.045 0.001 +0.07% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.Rice:USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)