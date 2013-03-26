SYDNEY, March 26 U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday, paring a near 1 percent rise in the previous session, as traders squared positions ahead of this week's U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which is expected to reveal the tightest stockpile of corn in 15 years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn fell 0.27 percent to $7.31-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.96 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans were little changed at $14.37-3/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.23 percent on Monday. * May wheat was little changed at $7.27 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent on Monday. * Wheat under pressure as favorable weather boosts crop prospects. More than a foot of snow (30 cm) fell in portions of the Midwest over the weekend, which will replenish the subsoil moisture still short from last summer's most devastating drought in five decades. * However, some areas of the parched southern U.S. Plains received less rain than was anticipated, while bitter-cold temperatures there may have damaged wheat plants emerging from winter dormancy. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue latest quarterly grain stocks and annual plantings report on Thursday. Analysts on average expect USDA to peg quarterly corn stocks as the smallest in 15 years and soybean stocks the smallest in nine years. Wheat plantings were estimated to rise 1 percent. * Investment funds were said to have bought 7,000 corn contracts and sold 1,000 contracts each of wheat and soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a steep drop across the board on fears that future bank rescues in the euro zone would come with the same stern conditions seen in Cyprus' deal. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday in choppy trading after a bailout deal for Cyprus improved the outlook for fuel demand in the euro zone. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point away from its record close. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders 1300 U.S. CaseShiller home price index 1400 U.S. New home sales 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 727.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.38% 719.65 60 CBOT corn 731.25 -2.00 -0.27% +0.69% 702.52 57 CBOT soy 1437.75 0.50 +0.03% -0.19% 1441.29 45 CBOT rice $14.92 -$0.01 -0.07% +0.10% $15.42 52 WTI crude $94.69 -$0.12 -0.13% +1.05% $93.30 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.286 $0.001 +0.07% -0.96% USD/AUD 1.046 0.000 -0.02% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)