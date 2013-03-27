SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. corn slipped on Wednesday for the second straight session, as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will forecast bumper planting intentions by farmers weighed on prices. Soybeans eased after posting gains in the previous session on continued port congestion issues in Brazil, the world's No. 2 exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans fell 0.09 percent to $14.46-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.73 percent on Tuesday. * March corn dipped 0.14 percent to $7.29-1/4 a bushel, having lost 0.41 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.27 percent to $7.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.58 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA report on Thursday is expected to forecast the largest corn seedings in 77 years. * Closely-watched oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its estimates for both the Brazilian and Argentine soy crops even as consultancy Agroconsult lifted its estimate for the Brazil crop. * Soybeans supported by logistical problems in Brazil, analysts said. Trucks are lining up for more than 12 miles (20 km) to deliver freshly harvested soybeans at Santos, a top port in Brazil. * The harvest of what is expected be a record crop in the world's No. 2 producer is roughly two-thirds complete but port shipping delays are as long as 65 days. * Cash prices for soybeans at the U.S. Gulf Coast, where the bulk of supplies from the world's largest producer and exporter are shipped, rose to the highest in nearly two weeks. * A deep freeze early this week likely harmed some of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat crop that was in the jointing stage of development, adding to the woes of a lingering drought, MDA Weather Services said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as mixed messages from European officials kept fears alive that a decision by Cyprus to tax large bank depositors would set a precedent for other troubled euro-zone economies. * Brent crude rallied late on Tuesday to settle up more than $1 above $109 a barrel, after U.S. crude had surged to a five-week high above $96 a barrel, lifted by stronger manufacturing and housing data in the United States. * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow climbing more than 100 points to another record close and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of its all-time closing high, as strong data on home prices and manufacturing fed optimism about the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 0700 Germany Import prices 0900 Italy Industrial orders 1000 Euro zone Business climate 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1400 U.S. Pending home sales 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 2348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 729.50 -2.00 -0.27% +0.31% 719.52 62 CBOT corn 729.25 -1.00 -0.14% -0.55% 704.12 53 CBOT soy 1446.50 -1.25 -0.09% +0.64% 1443.08 49 CBOT rice $15.05 $0.05 +0.33% +0.80% $15.39 59 WTI crude $96.18 -$0.16 -0.17% +1.44% $93.31 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.286 $0.000 -0.01% +0.06% USD/AUD 1.047 -0.001 -0.08% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)