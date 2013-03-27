(Adds detail, quotes) * Corn declines for 2nd day ahead of USDA * Wheat gives back gains from Tues * Brazil port congestion supports soybean prices By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday as traders squared positions after gains the day before on concerns over port congestion in Brazil, but trading was muted ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. Corn also dropped, extending losses into a second session on expectations the USDA will forecast bumper planting intentions by farmers. Wheat slid, giving back some of its gains from Wednesday. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans had eased 0.17 percent to $14.45-1/4 a bushel by 0214 GMT after climbing 0.73 percent on Tuesday. "At this stage, the market is focused on the USDA report (on Thursday)," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "Nobody is doing anything until the report comes out, so trading is very thin." May corn fell 0.24 percent to $7.28-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.41 percent the day before, while May wheat futures dropped 0.24 percent to $7.29-3/4 a bushel, after ending down 0.58 percent in the previous session. BRAZILIAN DELAYS Soybeans losses were capped by ongoing concerns over shipments from Brazil, the world's second-largest oilseed exporter, analysts said. Trucks are lining up for more than 12 miles (20 km) to deliver freshly harvested soybeans at Santos, a top port in Brazil. The harvest of what is expected be a record crop in the country is roughly two-thirds complete but port shipping delays are as long as 65 days. Meanwhile, oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its estimates for both the Brazilian and Argentine soy crops even as consultancy Agroconsult lifted its estimate for the Brazil crop. Oil World reduced its forecast of the 2013 soybean harvest in Argentina by 1.5 million tonnes and decreased its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop by 0.7 million tonnes after unfavorable weather in both countries. Agroconsult pegged Brazil's 2012/13 soy crop at 84.4 million tonnes, up from an estimate of 84.2 million tonnes in early March. Corn extended its fall into a second straight day as expectations that the USDA will confirm the largest corn seedings in 77 years offset support from stocks that analysts have forecast at the tightest in 15 years. Wheat fell back after gaining support from concerns over the cold snap that swept across the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt. Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 729.75 -1.75 -0.24% +0.34% 719.53 59 CBOT corn 728.50 -1.75 -0.24% -0.65% 704.09 52 CBOT soy 1445.25 -2.50 -0.17% +0.56% 1443.04 49 CBOT rice $15.00 $0.00 +0.00% +0.47% $15.39 56 WTI crude $96.24 -$0.10 -0.10% +1.51% $93.31 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.286 $0.000 -0.02% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.047 -0.001 -0.09% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)