* Corn on track to climb more than 4.5 pct this qtr * Wheat firms, hovers close to 5-wk high * Soybeans fall as Brazil supply concerns abate By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 28 U.S. corn fell on Thursday as traders locked in profits after it hit a seven-week top in the previous session on a slump in ethanol stocks, although trading remained light ahead of a U.S. government report. The grain remains on track to climb more than 4.5 percent this quarter, boosted recently by expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on Thursday will show tight ending stocks. Wheat firmed, extending gains into a third straight session, while soybeans edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade May corn had dropped 0.1 percent to $7.38-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, having hit a seven-week high of $7.37-3/4 a bushel. Corn closed up 0.67 percent in the previous session. "There is some profit-taking today in corn," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip Futures. "Trade estimates for corn exports are not looking very good this week, which I think is putting some additional pressure on corn." Corn drew support in the previous session after U.S. ethanol stocks dropped 5.5 percent in the last week to the lowest levels in more than a year, reflecting strong demand for the renewable fuel, according to a government report on Wednesday. May wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $7.37 a bushel, after ending up 0.72 percent the day before, during which the grain hit a five-week peak of $7.40-3/4 a bushel. May soybeans had dropped 0.28 percent to $14.49-3/4 a bushel after climbing 0.41 percent on Wednesday, with analysts saying concerns had eased over supply disruptions in Brazil. USDA REPORT EYED Corn is poised to finish the quarter up 4.68 percent, rebounding from losses of nearly 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, underpinned by tight stocks, which are expected to be confirmed in the USDA report. U.S. corn supplies likely fell to a 15-year low as demand from livestock and poultry producers as well as ethanol makers depleted already thin stocks. Analysts expect the report to peg corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.013 billion bushels, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts. The USDA report has weighed on wheat prices, analysts said. Wheat is on course to finish the month up nearly 3 percent, the biggest rise in eight months, but will finish the quarter down 6.63 percent, the second straight quarterly fall, as expectations of a near record global crop during the 2013/14 season weighed on prices. Grains prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 738.25 1.50 +0.20% +0.92% 719.65 66 CBOT corn 734.50 -0.75 -0.10% +0.58% 706.15 57 CBOT soy 1449.75 -4.00 -0.28% +0.14% 1444.82 51 CBOT rice $15.47 $0.14 +0.91% +3.17% $15.38 73 WTI crude $96.59 $0.01 +0.01% +0.26% $93.31 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.279 $0.000 +0.04% -0.58% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.002 -0.23% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)