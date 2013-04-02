SYDNEY, April 2 U.S. corn rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, scrambling higher after the grain posted its biggest ever two-day slide on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's larger-than-expected forecast of stocks, though prices remained near a nine-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn rose 0.54 percent to $6.45-3/4 a bushel, having slumped 7.6 percent in the previous session. * May soybeans rose 0.22 percent to $13.93-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday. * May wheat rose 0.49 percent to $6.67-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Monday. * USDA surprised the market with forecasts for old-crop corn supplies, estimating the stockpile at the lowest in nine years, that beat the average estimate of the lowest in 15 years. * It pegged corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.399 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 5.013 billion bushels. The USDA also said farmers would plant the highest corn acreage since 1936. * Cold weather this week in the U.S. Midwest and showers in the Plains hard red winter wheat region will slow early corn plantings, but also help boost wheat production prospects, MDA Weather Services said on Monday. * USDA's estimate for soybean stocks of 999 million bushels was 7 percent larger than the average trade number and topped even the most bearish forecast. * USDA grain export inspection data, which measures the volume cleared at ports or in position to be exported, came in higher than a range of trade estimates for corn (19.1 million bushels) and wheat (25.7 million bushels). * Soybean inspections of 16.3 million bushels were in line with expectations. * USDA said 34 percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, down from 58 percent a year ago. * Plantings of all varieties of U.S. wheat were estimated at 56.4 million acres, up 1 percent from last year, while stocks of wheat were up 3 percent from a year ago. Wheat stocks, at 1.234 billion bushels, were 5 percent larger than expected. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures in the week to March 26, ahead of the USDA report, regulatory data showed. MARKET NEWS * The yen rose to a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. * Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel in choppy trading on Monday as Saudi Arabia predicted robust demand from Asia, while U.S. crude prices fell as a pipeline leak in Arkansas threatened to increase the glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday in one of the lightest volume days of the year, pulling back after the S&P 500's record closing high last week and after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0748 France Markit Manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 0800 Italy Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1200 Germany CPI 1345 U.S. ISM New York business activity 1400 U.S. Factory orders 1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence Grains prices at 2348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.25 3.25 +0.49% -2.98% 712.80 24 CBOT corn 645.75 3.50 +0.54% -7.12% 702.39 16 CBOT soy 1393.75 3.00 +0.22% -0.78% 1442.58 29 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.07 +0.49% -0.13% $15.32 67 WTI crude $96.85 -$0.22 -0.23% -0.39% $93.36 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.000 -0.01% +0.22% USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.10% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)