* Corn rises 0.9 pct after 12.6 pct decline in 2 days * Chicago old-crop corn contracts may see more losses * Goldman lowers price forecast for corn, soy, wheat * Rains to soak south Brazil soy harvest and ports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 2 Chicago corn rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the market took a breather after suffering its biggest two-day loss on record in a selloff triggered by larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles. Soy rose from its lowest in almost three months, while wheat gained around half a percent after sliding to a nine-month low on Monday. Chicago old-crop corn futures, have been trading at huge premium to the new-crop contracts, could come under further pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed supplies in the United States, the world's top exporter, were much higher than what the market had estimated. "The USDA numbers tell us that people might not need to ration old-crop corn and most people will hold the view that there is more downside risk here on old-crop," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at INTL FCStone Australia. "That is the new paradigm." The spread between Chicago Board of Trade spot-month May corn and new-crop December contract narrowed to around $1.11 a bushel on Tuesday, down from $1.64-1/4 before last week's USDA report. On Tuesday, CBOT most-active May corn rose 0.9 percent to $6.47-3/4 a bushel by 0334 GMT, after declining 12.6 percent over the last two sessions. May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $13.98-3/4 a bushel, while May wheat added 0.6 percent to $6.68-1/4 per bushel. A bearish outlook on corn prices sparked a selloff by funds. CBOT floor sources said funds have sold 75,000 CBOT corn contracts over the past two days, or 375 million bushels of corn, which represents more than 35 percent of last year's U.S. crop. The USDA surprised the market with forecasts for old-crop corn supplies, estimating the stockpile at the lowest in nine years, that beat the average estimate of the lowest in 15 years. It pegged corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.399 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 5.013 billion bushels. The USDA also said farmers would plant the highest corn acreage since 1936. Investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered its price forecasts for corn, soybeans and wheat, citing larger-than-expected U.S. March 1 grain stocks data. In a note to clients, Goldman said it lowered its three-month price forecast for CBOT corn futures to $6.50 per bushel from $7.50 previously. For soybeans, Goldman lowered its three-month price forecast to $13.50 a bushel from $14 and cut wheat's outlook to $6.50 from $7.80. The outlook is not so bearish for new-crop corn contracts, however, with most of the planting season ahead. Cold weather this week in the U.S. Midwest and showers in the Plains hard red winter wheat region will slow early corn plantings, but also help boost wheat production prospects, agricultural meteorologist Kyle Tapley of MDA Weather Services said on Monday. In the soybean market, buyers are concerned about the slow pace of harvest and exports from Brazil which is likely to worsen with forecasts of rains. Southern Brazil will see rainy weather over the next two weeks, which could cause problems for the harvest and export of a record soy crop through the country's congested ports, local forecaster Somar said. The slow pace of exporting Brazilian soy and corn has prompted China to switch some orders to the United States and cancel or push back shipments from Brazil until later in the year. Prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 668.25 4.25 +0.64% 866.68 26 CBOT corn 647.75 5.50 +0.86% 763.50 20 CBOT soy 1398.75 8.00 +0.58% 1577.17 34 CBOT rice $15.41 $0.14 +0.92% $15.48 67 WTI crude $96.78 -$0.29 -0.30% $89.21 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.287 $0.058 USD/AUD 1.046 -0.010 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)