SYDNEY, April 3 U.S. wheat rose for a second straight day on Wednesday in further bargain hunting after a slump of more than 10 percent in the previous two sessions when the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.52 percent to $6.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.02 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans were little changed at $13.93-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.24 percent on Tuesday. * May corn rose 0.23 percent to $6.42 a bushel, having closed down 0.27 percent in the previous session. * Wheat was also underpinned by concerns over U.S. winter wheat. The USDA late on Monday said 34 percent of U.S. winter wheat was rated in good to excellent condition, the lowest for this time of year since 2002. * U.S. corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.4 billion bushels, well above the average analyst estimate of about 5 billion. * Stocks of soybeans and wheat also came in above expectations, and the USDA said farmers would plant the most acres to corn since 1936. * Soybeans have gained value relative to corn, a factor that could prompt U.S. farmers to switch some corn acres over to soybeans when planting begins in the coming weeks. * Further port delays are probably over and Brazil's shipments are likely to increase in coming weeks, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said. MARKET NEWS * The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. * Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the U.S. Midwest. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector after a government decision on payment rates, while factory orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 1215 U.S. ADP employment report 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index Grains prices at 2343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.25 3.50 +0.52% +1.54% 710.78 30 CBOT corn 642.00 1.50 +0.23% -0.04% 700.98 16 CBOT soy 1393.50 -0.50 -0.04% +0.20% 1440.63 30 CBOT rice $15.86 $0.10 +0.60% +3.90% $15.33 78 WTI crude $96.77 -$0.42 -0.43% -0.31% $93.37 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 +0.01% -0.22% USD/AUD 1.045 0.001 +0.05% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)