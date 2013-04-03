SYDNEY, April 3 U.S. wheat rose for a second
straight day on Wednesday in further bargain hunting after a
slump of more than 10 percent in the previous two sessions when
the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected
stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.52 percent
to $6.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.02 percent on Tuesday.
* May soybeans were little changed at $13.93-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.24 percent on Tuesday.
* May corn rose 0.23 percent to $6.42 a bushel, having
closed down 0.27 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat was also underpinned by concerns over U.S. winter
wheat. The USDA late on Monday said 34 percent of U.S. winter
wheat was rated in good to excellent condition, the lowest for
this time of year since 2002.
* U.S. corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.4 billion bushels,
well above the average analyst estimate of about 5 billion.
* Stocks of soybeans and wheat also came in above
expectations, and the USDA said farmers would plant the most
acres to corn since 1936.
* Soybeans have gained value relative to corn, a factor that
could prompt U.S. farmers to switch some corn acres over to
soybeans when planting begins in the coming weeks.
* Further port delays are probably over and Brazil's
shipments are likely to increase in coming weeks, Hamburg-based
oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen retreated from a one-month high against the dollar
early in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro was subdued in a
market largely lacking conviction as investors await policy
decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank.
* Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled
slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about
demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the
U.S. Midwest.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector
after a government decision on payment rates, while factory
orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Flash inflation
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index
Grains prices at 2343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.25 3.50 +0.52% +1.54% 710.78 30
CBOT corn 642.00 1.50 +0.23% -0.04% 700.98 16
CBOT soy 1393.50 -0.50 -0.04% +0.20% 1440.63 30
CBOT rice $15.86 $0.10 +0.60% +3.90% $15.33 78
WTI crude $96.77 -$0.42 -0.43% -0.31% $93.37 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 +0.01% -0.22%
USD/AUD 1.045 0.001 +0.05% +0.27%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)