* Wheat up half a pct on hopes of strong demand * Concerns over U.S. winter crop underpin wheat * Corn faces more pressure, down for 4th session (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as short covering and expectations of strong demand underpinned the market, after prices slid to a nine-month low earlier this week on worries about higher U.S. supplies. Corn stretched losses into a fourth straight session and was languishing around its lowest since late June, pressured by last week's U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed bigger stockpiles of the grain in the United States. The wheat market is being supported by the poor crop conditions in the U.S. Plains and expectations of higher demand, although the sentiment in agricultural markets remained bearish following the USDA report which also pegged soy and wheat stocks at higher than trade forecasts. "We are seeing demand and export numbers are encouraging," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, referring to wheat. "We still have issues around the current state of hard red winter wheat crop in the United States." The USDA grain export inspection data, which measures the volume cleared at ports or in position to be exported, came in higher than a range of trade estimates on Monday. It showed 25.7 million bushels of wheat were inspected for exports in the week ended March 28, up from 20.7 million bushels a week ago and higher than 15.9 million bushel a year ago. U.S. winter wheat condition ratings were off to the worst start in early April in 11 years, hobbled by poor soil moisture in the southern Plains, even as storms in recent weeks brought precipitation to a few areas. In its first weekly national crop progress report of the spring growing season, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service said 34 percent of the U.S. winter crop was rated good to excellent. The figure was the lowest for this time of year since 2002, another dry year when 31 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat added 0.6 percent to $6.74-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT. Wheat sank to a nine-month low of $6.59-3/4 on Monday on a continuation chart. May corn fell 0.2 percent to $6.39-1/2 a bushel and May soybeans lost 0.6 percent to $13.85-1/2 a bushel. The corn market remains under pressure from the USDA's surprise stockpiles report released on March 28. The government pegged U.S. corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.4 billion bushels, well above the average analyst estimate of about 5 billion. Stocks of soybeans and wheat also came in above expectations, and the USDA said farmers would plant the most acres to corn since 1936. The drop in corn prices during Thursday and Monday totaled 12.6 percent, the biggest two-day decline in data dating back to 1959, an exchange spokesman said. In the soybean market, there is likely to be more pressure on prices from easing port congestion in Brazil which is trying to ship a record harvest. The most serious delays to Brazil's exports of soybeans caused by transport bottlenecks are now probably over and the country's shipments are likely to increase in coming weeks, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said.