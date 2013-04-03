* Wheat up half a pct on hopes of strong demand
* Concerns over U.S. winter crop underpin wheat
* Corn faces more pressure, down for 4th session
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago wheat rose for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday as short covering and
expectations of strong demand underpinned the market, after
prices slid to a nine-month low earlier this week on worries
about higher U.S. supplies.
Corn stretched losses into a fourth straight session and was
languishing around its lowest since late June, pressured by last
week's U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed bigger
stockpiles of the grain in the United States.
The wheat market is being supported by the poor crop
conditions in the U.S. Plains and expectations of higher demand,
although the sentiment in agricultural markets remained bearish
following the USDA report which also pegged soy and wheat stocks
at higher than trade forecasts.
"We are seeing demand and export numbers are encouraging,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in Sydney, referring to wheat.
"We still have issues around the current state of hard red
winter wheat crop in the United States."
The USDA grain export inspection data, which measures the
volume cleared at ports or in position to be exported, came in
higher than a range of trade estimates on Monday.
It showed 25.7 million bushels of wheat were inspected for
exports in the week ended March 28, up from 20.7 million bushels
a week ago and higher than 15.9 million bushel a year ago.
U.S. winter wheat condition ratings were off to the worst
start in early April in 11 years, hobbled by poor soil moisture
in the southern Plains, even as storms in recent weeks brought
precipitation to a few areas.
In its first weekly national crop progress report of the
spring growing season, the USDA's National Agricultural
Statistics Service said 34 percent of the U.S. winter crop was
rated good to excellent.
The figure was the lowest for this time of year since 2002,
another dry year when 31 percent of the crop was rated good to
excellent.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat added 0.6 percent to
$6.74-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT. Wheat sank to a nine-month low
of $6.59-3/4 on Monday on a continuation chart.
May corn fell 0.2 percent to $6.39-1/2 a bushel and
May soybeans lost 0.6 percent to $13.85-1/2 a bushel.
The corn market remains under pressure from the USDA's
surprise stockpiles report released on March 28.
The government pegged U.S. corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.4
billion bushels, well above the average analyst estimate of
about 5 billion. Stocks of soybeans and wheat also came in above
expectations, and the USDA said farmers would plant the most
acres to corn since 1936.
The drop in corn prices during Thursday and Monday totaled
12.6 percent, the biggest two-day decline in data dating back to
1959, an exchange spokesman said.
In the soybean market, there is likely to be more pressure
on prices from easing port congestion in Brazil which is trying
to ship a record harvest.
The most serious delays to Brazil's exports of soybeans
caused by transport bottlenecks are now probably over and the
country's shipments are likely to increase in coming weeks,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 674.50 3.75 +0.56% 866.89 31
CBOT corn 639.50 -1.00 -0.16% 763.23 16
CBOT soy 1385.50 -8.50 -0.61% 1576.73 29
CBOT rice $15.92 $0.15 +0.95% $15.50 81
WTI crude $96.66 -$0.53 -0.55% $89.20 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.051
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.010
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)