SYDNEY, April 5 Chicago corn steadied on Friday
after dropping to a nine-month low in the previous session,
while prices were on track for the biggest weekly slide in about
21 months on concerns over high U.S. stockpiles.
Soybeans, which plumbed a 10-month low on Thursday, extended
losses into a third straight session amid worries that bird flu
cases in China may slow feed demand there. China is the world's
biggest soybean buyer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade May corn was little changed
at $6.29-3/4 a bushel by 2345 GMT, after hitting a nine-month
low of $6.27 a bushel on Thursday. Front-month corn is
down more than 9 percent for the week, the biggest fall since
June 2011.
* May soybeans fell 0.26 percent to $13.68-1/2 a
bushel. Prices hit a ten-month low of $13.61 a bushel on a
continuation chart in the previous session and are headed for a
weekly drop of 2.6 percent, the second consecutive weekly fall.
* May wheat fell 0.25 percent $6.92-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat is up 0.65 percent so far this week, after dropping by the
most in more than nine months last week.
* The corn market has been in liquidation mode since March
28, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported
larger-than-expected U.S. grain stockpiles.
* Wheat was choppy and pressured by USDA not confirming any
major Chinese purchases of U.S. soft red winter wheat, which had
been rumored. CBOT wheat had its biggest single-day rise in six
months on Wednesday on speculation China had bought 10 to 14
cargoes of the grain.
* But concerns about weather conditions in a few areas
underpinned the market. Wheat crops in parts of Europe were
being threatened by cooler-than-normal weather that could hurt
yields in some of the world's top producers.
* Analyst UkrAgroConsult cut Ukraine's 2013 grain crop
forecast by 1.5 percent to 52.4 million tonnes due to a
significant delay in spring grain sowing caused by snowfall
across central, northern and western regions.
* India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat
sales to private traders for exports from state warehouses,
government sources said. That would kick-start shipments by this
route as storage space for the world's second biggest producer
is squeezed.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell on Friday after the Bank of Japan's
unprecedented monetary expansion drive prompted a global stock
market rally and sank the yen overnight, while some investors
turned to impending U.S. jobs data as concerns over the American
economy rise.
* The dollar and euro notched their largest daily percentage
gains against the yen since late 2008 on Thursday after the BOJ
surprised markets with an ambitious plan to fight deflation in a
radical overhaul of policy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Retail sales
1000 Germany Industrial orders
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. International trade
Grains prices at 2345 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 692.25 -1.75 -0.25% -0.61% 708.68 43
CBOT corn 629.75 -0.25 -0.04% -1.83% 697.64 16
CBOT soy 1368.50 -3.50 -0.26% -0.85% 1433.73 26
CBOT rice $15.69 $0.02 +0.16% +0.26% $15.28 73
WTI crude $93.45 $0.19 +0.20% -1.06% $93.27 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.59%
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.001 -0.11% -0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)