SYDNEY, April 5 Chicago corn steadied on Friday after dropping to a nine-month low in the previous session, while prices were on track for the biggest weekly slide in about 21 months on concerns over high U.S. stockpiles. Soybeans, which plumbed a 10-month low on Thursday, extended losses into a third straight session amid worries that bird flu cases in China may slow feed demand there. China is the world's biggest soybean buyer. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May corn was little changed at $6.29-3/4 a bushel by 2345 GMT, after hitting a nine-month low of $6.27 a bushel on Thursday. Front-month corn is down more than 9 percent for the week, the biggest fall since June 2011. * May soybeans fell 0.26 percent to $13.68-1/2 a bushel. Prices hit a ten-month low of $13.61 a bushel on a continuation chart in the previous session and are headed for a weekly drop of 2.6 percent, the second consecutive weekly fall. * May wheat fell 0.25 percent $6.92-1/4 a bushel. Wheat is up 0.65 percent so far this week, after dropping by the most in more than nine months last week. * The corn market has been in liquidation mode since March 28, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported larger-than-expected U.S. grain stockpiles. * Wheat was choppy and pressured by USDA not confirming any major Chinese purchases of U.S. soft red winter wheat, which had been rumored. CBOT wheat had its biggest single-day rise in six months on Wednesday on speculation China had bought 10 to 14 cargoes of the grain. * But concerns about weather conditions in a few areas underpinned the market. Wheat crops in parts of Europe were being threatened by cooler-than-normal weather that could hurt yields in some of the world's top producers. * Analyst UkrAgroConsult cut Ukraine's 2013 grain crop forecast by 1.5 percent to 52.4 million tonnes due to a significant delay in spring grain sowing caused by snowfall across central, northern and western regions. * India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat sales to private traders for exports from state warehouses, government sources said. That would kick-start shipments by this route as storage space for the world's second biggest producer is squeezed. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell on Friday after the Bank of Japan's unprecedented monetary expansion drive prompted a global stock market rally and sank the yen overnight, while some investors turned to impending U.S. jobs data as concerns over the American economy rise. * The dollar and euro notched their largest daily percentage gains against the yen since late 2008 on Thursday after the BOJ surprised markets with an ambitious plan to fight deflation in a radical overhaul of policy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Retail sales 1000 Germany Industrial orders 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. International trade Grains prices at 2345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 692.25 -1.75 -0.25% -0.61% 708.68 43 CBOT corn 629.75 -0.25 -0.04% -1.83% 697.64 16 CBOT soy 1368.50 -3.50 -0.26% -0.85% 1433.73 26 CBOT rice $15.69 $0.02 +0.16% +0.26% $15.28 73 WTI crude $93.45 $0.19 +0.20% -1.06% $93.27 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.59% USD/AUD 1.042 -0.001 -0.11% -0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)