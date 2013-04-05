* Corn falls for 5 out of 6 days on large supplies * Wheat dips, strong demand may underpin prices * India considering lowering wheat export prices (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 5 Chicago corn edged lower on Friday, falling for five out of six sessions and on track for its biggest weekly loss in 21 months, with the market remaining under pressure after a U.S. government report last week showed higher stockpiles than expected. Wheat eased in sympathy with corn but the market has managed to tick higher this week, with expectations of strong demand and concerns over crop-weather in parts of Europe and the United States underpinning prices. The corn market, which suffered its biggest-ever two-day decline this week, could get some support from a rebound in exports, analysts said. U.S. weekly corn export sales stood at 354,300 tonnes for the 2012/2013 marketing year, a jump of 20 percent from the previous week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report on Thursday. "Investors in the corn market are still unwinding long positions," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip Futures. "But demand at these price levels is looking good. The weekly export sales report came above expectations, which should provide some support." Chicago Board of Trade May corn had fallen 0.1 percent to $6.29-1/4 a bushel by 0155 GMT, not far from Thursday's nine-month low of $6.27 a bushel. May wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $6.93 a bushel and May soybeans eased 0.6 percent to $13.63-3/4 a bushel. Spot-month corn has declined 9.5 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since June, 2011. Soybeans are down 3 percent, a second consecutive week of decline, and wheat has managed to gain 0.7 percent despite sharp losses following the USDA report. Wheat has been supported by colder weather in Europe and the United States hurting crops. Analyst UkrAgroConsult cut its forecast of Ukraine's 2013 grain crop by 1.5 percent to 52.4 million tonnes due to a significant delay in spring grain sowing caused by snowfall across central, northern and western regions. INDIAN COMPETITION There was additional support for wheat with talk of Chinese purchases. CBOT wheat had its biggest single-day rise in six months on Wednesday on speculation China had bought 10 to 14 cargoes of the grain. The talk continued to circulate on Thursday and traders said basis bids for soft white wheat firmed in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, a possible sign of fresh export demand. Soft white wheat is grown in the Pacific Northwest, primarily in Washington, while soft red winter wheat is produced in the Midwest and the Mid-South. Still, India could heat up competition in the wheat market with its plans to reduce export prices. India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat sales to private traders for export from state warehouses, government sources said, to kick-start shipments by this route. In the soybean market, there was pressure from fears that bird flu might spread in China and reduce feed demand in the world's top soy importer. The death toll from a new strain of bird flu rose to five in China on Thursday as Beijing said it was mobilising resources nationwide to combat the virus, Japan and Hong Kong stepped up vigilance and Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it was monitoring a new strain of bird flu and has started work on a vaccine just in case it is needed. Analysts said it could take a while for the bird flu to impact demand. "Bird flu is unlikely to impact feed demand in China immediately, I think it is more of a speculation at this stage," said Liu. Prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 693.00 -1.00 -0.14% 867.51 44 CBOT corn 629.25 -0.75 -0.12% 762.88 16 CBOT soy 1363.75 -8.25 -0.60% 1576.00 25 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.03 +0.22% $15.49 73 WTI crude $93.34 $0.08 +0.09% $89.09 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.064 USD/AUD 1.042 -0.014 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)