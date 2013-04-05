* Corn falls for 5 out of 6 days on large supplies
* Wheat dips, strong demand may underpin prices
* India considering lowering wheat export prices
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 5 Chicago corn edged lower on
Friday, falling for five out of six sessions and on track for
its biggest weekly loss in 21 months, with the market remaining
under pressure after a U.S. government report last week showed
higher stockpiles than expected.
Wheat eased in sympathy with corn but the market has managed
to tick higher this week, with expectations of strong demand and
concerns over crop-weather in parts of Europe and the United
States underpinning prices.
The corn market, which suffered its biggest-ever two-day
decline this week, could get some support from a rebound in
exports, analysts said.
U.S. weekly corn export sales stood at 354,300 tonnes for
the 2012/2013 marketing year, a jump of 20 percent from the
previous week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a
report on Thursday.
"Investors in the corn market are still unwinding long
positions," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
"But demand at these price levels is looking good. The
weekly export sales report came above expectations, which should
provide some support."
Chicago Board of Trade May corn had fallen 0.1 percent
to $6.29-1/4 a bushel by 0155 GMT, not far from Thursday's
nine-month low of $6.27 a bushel. May wheat dropped 0.1
percent to $6.93 a bushel and May soybeans eased 0.6
percent to $13.63-3/4 a bushel.
Spot-month corn has declined 9.5 percent this week, on
track for its biggest weekly loss since June, 2011. Soybeans
are down 3 percent, a second consecutive week of decline,
and wheat has managed to gain 0.7 percent despite sharp
losses following the USDA report.
Wheat has been supported by colder weather in Europe and the
United States hurting crops.
Analyst UkrAgroConsult cut its forecast of Ukraine's 2013
grain crop by 1.5 percent to 52.4 million tonnes due to a
significant delay in spring grain sowing caused by snowfall
across central, northern and western regions.
INDIAN COMPETITION
There was additional support for wheat with talk of Chinese
purchases. CBOT wheat had its biggest single-day rise in six
months on Wednesday on speculation China had bought 10 to 14
cargoes of the grain.
The talk continued to circulate on Thursday and traders said
basis bids for soft white wheat firmed in the U.S. Pacific
Northwest, a possible sign of fresh export demand.
Soft white wheat is grown in the Pacific Northwest,
primarily in Washington, while soft red winter wheat is produced
in the Midwest and the Mid-South.
Still, India could heat up competition in the wheat market
with its plans to reduce export prices.
India is considering lowering the floor price for wheat
sales to private traders for export from state warehouses,
government sources said, to kick-start shipments by this route.
In the soybean market, there was pressure from fears that
bird flu might spread in China and reduce feed demand in the
world's top soy importer.
The death toll from a new strain of bird flu rose to five in
China on Thursday as Beijing said it was mobilising resources
nationwide to combat the virus, Japan and Hong Kong stepped up
vigilance and Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said it was monitoring a new strain of bird flu and has started
work on a vaccine just in case it is needed.
Analysts said it could take a while for the bird flu to
impact demand. "Bird flu is unlikely to impact feed demand in
China immediately, I think it is more of a speculation at this
stage," said Liu.
Prices at 0155 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 693.00 -1.00 -0.14% 867.51 44
CBOT corn 629.25 -0.75 -0.12% 762.88 16
CBOT soy 1363.75 -8.25 -0.60% 1576.00 25
CBOT rice $15.70 $0.03 +0.22% $15.49 73
WTI crude $93.34 $0.08 +0.09% $89.09 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 $0.064
USD/AUD 1.042 -0.014
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Joseph Radford)