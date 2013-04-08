SYDNEY, April 8 U.S. wheat prices rose on Monday, extending gains into a second session on talk of Chinese buying and concerns over unfavorable weather in the southern U.S. Plains and Europe. Soybeans fell for the fourth straight day, dragged down by forecasts for waning feed demand from China due to a new strain of bird flu there. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.75 percent to $7.04-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.72 percent on Friday. * May soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $13.59-1/2 a bushel, after sliding 0.75 percent on Friday. * May corn climbed 0.4 percent to $6.31-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.16 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans are under pressure from fears of a potential drop in feed demand due to bird flu in China and from the harvest of massive soy crops in South America. * Chinese authorities slaughtered more than 20,000 birds at a poultry market in Shanghai on Friday as the human death toll from a new strain of bird flu mounted to six, spreading concern overseas. * Rains stalled the harvest in Argentina's south and central grain belt over the past week. * Wheat was supported by rumours of China buying U.S. soft wheat, as well as by a drop in the U.S. dollar following disappointing U.S. jobs data. * It was also bolstered by concerns about dry conditions and poor crop ratings in the southern U.S. Plains, along with cold weather in Europe. * Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed large speculators slashed their net long position in CBOT corn by 70 percent, the biggest weekly cut on record, in the week to April 2. * U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the next marketing year. MARKET NEWS * The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, resuming its precipitous slide on reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately as it underlined its determination to beat deflation. * Brent crude fell to an eight-month low in heavy trading on Friday, going below $104 a barrel and capping off the biggest weekly drop since June as the weak U.S. jobs report fed worries about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index 1000 Germany Industrial output 1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing 1400 U.S. Employment trend index 2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks Grains prices at 0016 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 704.25 5.25 +0.75% +1.48% 708.34 48 CBOT corn 631.50 2.50 +0.40% +0.24% 696.19 18 CBOT soy 1359.50 -2.25 -0.17% -0.91% 1430.71 25 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.12 -0.74% -1.82% $15.26 60 WTI crude $92.72 $0.02 +0.02% +0.02% $93.22 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.002 +0.14% +0.01% USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.05% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)