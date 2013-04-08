SYDNEY, April 8 U.S. wheat prices rose on
Monday, extending gains into a second session on talk of Chinese
buying and concerns over unfavorable weather in the southern
U.S. Plains and Europe.
Soybeans fell for the fourth straight day, dragged down by
forecasts for waning feed demand from China due to a new strain
of bird flu there.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.75 percent
to $7.04-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.72 percent on Friday.
* May soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $13.59-1/2 a
bushel, after sliding 0.75 percent on Friday.
* May corn climbed 0.4 percent to $6.31-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.16 percent in the previous session.
* Soybeans are under pressure from fears of a potential drop
in feed demand due to bird flu in China and from the harvest of
massive soy crops in South America.
* Chinese authorities slaughtered more than 20,000 birds at
a poultry market in Shanghai on Friday as the human death toll
from a new strain of bird flu mounted to six, spreading concern
overseas.
* Rains stalled the harvest in Argentina's south and central
grain belt over the past week.
* Wheat was supported by rumours of China buying U.S. soft
wheat, as well as by a drop in the U.S. dollar following
disappointing U.S. jobs data.
* It was also bolstered by concerns about dry conditions and
poor crop ratings in the southern U.S. Plains, along with cold
weather in Europe.
* Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed large speculators slashed their net long position in CBOT
corn by 70 percent, the biggest weekly cut on record, in the
week to April 2.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 120,000
tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the
next marketing year.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major currencies
early in Asia on Monday, resuming its precipitous slide on
reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying longer-dated bonds
immediately as it underlined its determination to beat
deflation.
* Brent crude fell to an eight-month low in heavy trading on
Friday, going below $104 a barrel and capping off the biggest
weekly drop since June as the weak U.S. jobs report fed worries
about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.
* U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses
on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index
1000 Germany Industrial output
1230 U.S. Fed Midwest manufacturing
1400 U.S. Employment trend index
2315 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
Grains prices at 0016 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 704.25 5.25 +0.75% +1.48% 708.34 48
CBOT corn 631.50 2.50 +0.40% +0.24% 696.19 18
CBOT soy 1359.50 -2.25 -0.17% -0.91% 1430.71 25
CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.12 -0.74% -1.82% $15.26 60
WTI crude $92.72 $0.02 +0.02% +0.02% $93.22 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.002 +0.14% +0.01%
USD/AUD 1.036 0.000 -0.05% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
