* CBOT wheat up 1.9 percent, soybeans rise 1.2 percent
* Soybeans rebounding from three days of declines
* Wheat rises through 30-day moving average
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 8 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Monday, snapping a streak of three straight negative sessions,
on technical buying and worries that delays in the South
American harvest will further slow delivery of supplies from
Argentina and Brazil, traders said.
The soybean market found support from bargain-hunters after
prices on Friday dropped to their lowest level since June.
Wheat futures rose due to strong global demand for U.S.
supplies as well as concerns about potential damage to the
developing crop in the U.S. Plains from forecasts for a turn to
colder weather.
Corn futures edged higher as wet weather in key growing
areas across the U.S. Midwest threatened to delay the start of
planting this week in places such as Illinois and Iowa.
All three commodities benefited from short covering as
prices have fallen sharply during the past two weeks.
"More than anything, it was just short covering," said Karl
Setzer, market analyst for MaxYield Cooperative. "We really kind
of pounded the grains last week. We have ever since we came out
with the (quarterly) stocks report."
Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures
ended 13-1/2 cents higher at $7.12-1/2 a bushel. Prices
rose through resistance at the 30-day moving average early in
Monday's session, the first time prices surpassed that benchmark
since the U.S. Agriculture Department's bearish quarterly stocks
report on March 28.
Hard red winter wheat futures at the Kansas City Board of
Trade and MGEX spring wheat also posted strong gains.
China bought 14 to 16 cargoes of U.S. wheat on Thursday for
delivery from June to December, the China National Grain and
Oils Information Center, an official think tank, said on Monday.
The announcement confirmed rumors that supported wheat prices
last week.
"China's wheat purchase and ongoing U.S./global crop
concerns have the wheat complex supported across the board,"
Matt Zeller, director of research at INTL FCStone, said in a
research note to clients.
"The crop is looking pretty poor in some parts of the U.S.
as it has been dry and we are worried about the emergence," said
one Melbourne-based analyst.
A cold spell may also have damaged some U.S. wheat already
left vulnerable by dryness, and could lead farmers to write off
some fields, crop experts said on Friday. The USDA will release
its latest update of winter wheat conditions on Monday
afternoon.
CBOT May soybeans were 16-1/4 cents higher at $13.78 a
bushel. Traders noted some technical buyers entered the market
when prices fell near the low end of their 20-day Bollinger
range of $13.54-1/4 a bushel during the overnight session.
CBOT May corn was 4-1/2 cents higher at $6.33-1/2 a
bushel, lagging the gains in soybeans and wheat due to the
unexpected abundance of supplies reported by the USDA in the
quarterly stocks report.
Traders were adjusting to new, shorter trading hours at the
Chicago Board of Trade on Monday. The exchange cut back its
session to 17.5 hours from 21 after a move to expand the trading
day in May 2012 hurt liquidity.
Trading paused for 45 minutes at 7:45 a.m. CDT before
activity resumed in both the trading pits and on the electronic
screens. The session ended at 1:15 p.m.
The grains trade is now building up to Wednesday's monthly
supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA, with attention
focused on how ending stocks projections will reflect the
bigger-than-anticipated quarterly stocks numbers issued at the
end of March.
Prices at 1:49 p.m. CDT (1849 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 633.50 4.50 0.7% -2.0%
CBOT soy 1378.00 16.25 1.2% 15.0%
CBOT meal 393.30 1.50 0.4% 27.1%
CBOT soyoil 49.52 0.69 1.4% -4.9%
CBOT wheat 712.50 13.50 1.9% 9.2%
CBOT rice 1558.00 8.50 0.6% 6.7%
EU wheat 245.75 2.00 0.8% 21.4%
US crude 93.37 0.67 0.7% -5.5%
Dow Jones 14,573 8 0.1% 19.3%
Gold 1572.51 -8.99 -0.6% 0.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3009 0.0035 0.3% 0.5%
Dollar Index 82.7300 0.2340 0.3% 3.2%
Baltic Freight 858 -3 -0.4% -50.6%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing
by John Wallace and Sofina Mirza-Reid)