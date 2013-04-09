SYDNEY, April 9 U.S. wheat fell on Tuesday, edging lower after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed an improvement in the condition of crops last week, easing fears that unfavorable weather could check yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May wheat eased 0.18 percent to $7.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.93 percent on Monday. * May soybeans were little changed at $13.78-1/2 a bushel, after firming 1.27 percent on Monday. * May corn climbed 0.46 percent to $6.36-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.72 percent the session before. * U.S. winter wheat condition ratings improved in the latest week but hovered at the lowest level for this time of year since 2002, the USDA's weekly crop progress report showed. * USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 34 percent a week earlier. * China bought 14 to 16 cargoes of U.S. wheat on Thursday for delivery from June to December, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center, an official think tank, said on Monday. The announcement confirmed rumors that supported wheat prices last week. * Corn prices were bolstered as wet weather in key growing areas across the U.S. Midwest threatened to delay the start of planting this week in places such as Illinois and Iowa. * The USDA released no national estimate of corn planting progress, but said it expected to do so next week. State reports indicated that corn planting is well under way in the South but that soil is still too cold in the heart of the Corn Belt, including most of Iowa and Illinois. * The grains trade is now building up to Wednesday's monthly supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA, with attention focused on how ending stocks projections will reflect the bigger-than-anticipated quarterly stocks numbers issued at the end of March. MARKET NEWS * The yen pushed deeper into multi-year lows versus the dollar and euro on Tuesday as the market saw every reason to sell the currency with the Japanese central bank on a warpath to battle deflation. * Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China CPI 0130 China PPI 0600 Germany Trade data 0645 France Trade data 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism index 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 711.25 -1.25 -0.18% +1.75% 708.82 55 CBOT corn 636.50 3.00 +0.47% +1.19% 694.89 23 CBOT soy 1378.50 0.50 +0.04% +1.23% 1429.50 37 CBOT rice $15.58 $0.00 +0.00% +0.55% $15.26 63 WTI crude $93.45 $0.09 +0.10% +0.81% $93.27 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.006 +0.44% +0.58% USD/AUD 1.042 0.002 +0.16% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)