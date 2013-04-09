* Wheat falls, snaps two straight sessions of gains * U.S. winter wheat ratings improve, weigh on prices * Corn up for 2nd day, supported by planting delay (Adds details, quotes, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 9 Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive sessions of gains and falling from a nearly two-week high as improvement in U.S. winter crop ratings weighed on the market. Corn rose for a second day in row as wet weather in key growing areas across the U.S. Midwest threatened to delay the start of planting this week. U.S. winter wheat condition ratings improved in the latest week but hovered at the lowest level for this time of year since 2002, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed. The USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 34 percent a week earlier. "Wheat prices were being supported by harsh U.S. winter which was hurting the wheat crop," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip Futures. "With the improvement in wheat crop condition, I think some of those fears have eased." The southern U.S. Plains have struggled with drought since before the winter crop was seeded last autumn, although recent storms have brought relief to some areas. Farmers in the region produce hard red winter wheat. Ratings showed more improvement in the Midwest, which produces soft red winter wheat. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat slid 0.5 percent to $7.09 a bushel by 0249 GMT, after hitting its highest since March 28 at $7.16 on Monday when strong demand for U.S. supplies led by China underpinned prices. China bought 14 to 16 cargoes of U.S. wheat on Thursday for delivery from June to December, said the China National Grain and Oils Information Center, an official think tank. The announcement confirmed rumours that supported wheat prices last week. Among other grains, May corn added 0.7 percent to $6.38 a bushel and May soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $13.84 a bushel. Chicago corn futures are being buoyed by planting delays due to wet weather in places such as Illinois and Iowa. Widespread rainfall in the U.S. Midwest and Plains this week will add valuable soil moisture in drought-stricken areas but also stall spring fieldwork and prevent early corn seedings, an agricultural meteorologist said on Monday. Another round of wet weather is expected in the crop region early next week, further slowing corn plantings. The soybean market found support from bargain-hunters after prices on Friday dropped to their lowest level since June. Investors in the soybean market are also keeping a close watch on China, where an outbreak of bird flu could possibly hurt chicken consumption and reduce demand for feed grains. A strain of bird flu that has been found in humans for the first time in eastern China is no cause for panic, the World Health Organization said on Monday, as the number of people infected rose to 24, with seven deaths. China has said it is mobilising resources nationwide to combat the new strain, monitoring hundreds of close contacts of confirmed cases and culling tens of thousands of birds where traces of the virus were found. Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 709.00 -3.50 -0.49% 868.04 53 CBOT corn 638.00 4.50 +0.71% 763.18 26 CBOT soy 1384.00 6.00 +0.44% 1576.68 41 CBOT rice $15.59 $0.01 +0.06% $15.49 63 WTI crude $93.54 $0.18 +0.19% $89.10 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.077 USD/AUD 1.043 -0.012 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)