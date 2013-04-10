SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. soybeans fell on Wednesday for the first day in three and after gaining more than 1 percent in the previous session, as traders squared positions ahead of the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report. Wheat fell for the second consecutive session, weighed down by improved crop conditions, though losses were capped by forecasts for further cold weather across the U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat fell 0.42 to $7.05-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.53 percent on Tuesday. * May soybeans fell 0.18 percent to $13.93 a bushel, having firmed 1.27 percent on Tuesday. * May corn was little changed at $6.43-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session. * Wheat under pressure from improved crop conditions. U.S. winter wheat condition ratings improved in the latest week but hovered at the lowest level for this time of year since 2002, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed. * The USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, up from 34 percent a week earlier. * Rain, snow and a cold snap this week will add moisture to drought-stricken soils in the U.S. Plains and Midwest but will also damage portions of the winter wheat crop and stall corn plantings, MDA Weather Services said. * USDA will release its monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). * USDA is expected to raise its forecast of end-year U.S. corn inventories by 28 percent after reporting much larger-than-expected March 1 grain stocks, analysts said. * Analysts also expect the USDA to raise its U.S. ending stocks forecasts for soybeans and wheat, and trim its projections for South American soybean production. * Corn supported by talk of increased buying by China. China is likely to import a record volume of corn in the next marketing year, as the world's second-largest consumer takes advantage of a fall in global prices and after the domestic crop suffered damage from mould and wet weather delayed plantings. MARKET NEWS * The yen bobbed around a nearly four-year low against its U.S. counterparts on Wednesday, with strategists expecting the Japanese currency to break below the 100-yen level in coming days now that the Bank of Japan has unleashed its most ambitious monetary expansion campaigns. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, posting their biggest gain since late December as a weak dollar and tame Chinese inflation data drew investors to commodities. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at a record high on a rally in cyclical shares and as earnings season started to heat up. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Trade data 0645 France Industrial output 0800 Italy Industrial output 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1600 U.S. World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report 1615 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks 1800 FOMC releases minutes from its March 19-20 meeting 2000 U.S. Federal budget Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 705.75 -3.00 -0.42% -0.95% 708.56 52 CBOT corn 643.75 -0.50 -0.08% +1.62% 693.64 31 CBOT soy 1393.00 -2.50 -0.18% +1.09% 1428.84 47 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.00 -0.03% +0.77% $15.26 67 WTI crude $93.97 -$0.23 -0.24% +0.65% $93.34 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.308 $0.000 -0.02% +0.55% USD/AUD 1.049 0.000 +0.05% +0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)