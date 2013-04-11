SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session when the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged global ending stocks above market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May wheat rose 0.18 percent to $6.98 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday. * May soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $13.90-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * May corn fell 0.12 percent to $6.38-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.74 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department raised sharply its estimates of ending stocks of the three crops compared with March. Projected corn carryout was up 7 percent, soybeans up 4 percent and wheat up 2 percent. All were larger than analysts had projected. * Corn and soybeans drew some support from bullish USDA forecast for U.S. stocks but bearish global stocks weigh. * USDA's April supply and demand forecasts for the ending supply of U.S. corn and soybeans for the 2012/13 marketing year were below analysts' estimates * Ending supply of U.S. wheat was above an average of analysts' estimates and the forecast for global ending wheat stocks was sharply above estimates. * U.S. corn carryout was forecast by USDA at 757 million bushels, far larger than the 632 million bushels estimated last month. It was below the average of 812 million expected by traders but within the range of forecasts. * Projected U.S. soybean end stocks were steady from March at 125 million bushels, but below analysts' estimate of 136 million bushels. U.S. wheat ending stocks were forecast at 731 million bushels, fractionally above trade expectations. * The USDA said less corn and wheat was being used as livestock feed in China and the United States, the world's top two corn growers. * A portion of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas and Oklahoma, two top U.S. producers of the grain, was probably damaged by wintry weather this week, agronomists said on Wednesday. * Paraguay's lower house of Congress voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have put a 10 percent tax on soy and other grains exports, responding to concerns from farmers in the world's No. 4 soybean supplier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar came within a hair's breadth of 100 yen early in Asia on Thursday with the Japanese currency seeing little respite in selling pressure after the Bank of Japan reiterated its resolve to pull the economy out of a deflationary funk. * Brent crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged down by a steep sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected build in domestic gasoline inventories. * U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. Import/export prices 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.00 1.25 +0.18% -1.52% 707.79 45 CBOT corn 648.25 -0.75 -0.12% +0.62% 692.31 35 CBOT soy 1390.50 -2.25 -0.16% -0.36% 1427.20 44 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.03 +0.16% -0.03% $15.26 64 WTI crude $94.34 -$0.30 -0.32% +0.15% $93.41 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.19% USD/AUD 1.054 0.000 +0.00% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)