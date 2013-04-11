* Key outlook on global corn stocks larger-than-expected * Traders shift attention from tight U.S. ending stocks f'cast * Wheat edges lower, but export expectations curb losses By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday after hitting a nine-day high the session before, dragged down by a larger-than-expected estimate for global corn stocks from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Wheat also dropped on a robust outlook for international stocks by the USDA, while soybeans extended losses into a second day. Chicago Board of Trade May corn was down 0.23 percent at $6.47-1/2 a bushel at 0319 GMT. It had gained 0.74 percent in the previous session, boosted by a tight USDA forecast for U.S. ending stocks. "There was a huge rally when the U.S. ending stocks figure came out, but after a day of being able to digest the global ending stocks estimate, investors don't believe it is such a big deal that U.S. ending stocks are below forecasts," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. The USDA increased its forecast for global corn stocks by 7 percent, much more than expected, but U.S. ending stocks fell below market forecasts. May wheat dropped 0.39 percent to $6.94 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Wednesday. May soybeans declined 0.59 percent to $13.84-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 0.2 percent. Wheat fell as prices remained under pressure from the USDA report, which increased global wheat ending stocks for the 2012/13 marketing year by more than 4 million tonnes to 182.26 million, above market forecasts. Analysts said soybean prices had also been hit by the USDA report, which pegged quarterly global soybean stocks above trade estimates. Elsewhere, Paraguay's lower house of Congress voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have put a 10 percent tax on soy and other grains exports, responding to concerns from farmers in the world's No. 4 soybean supplier. Grains prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 694.00 -2.75 -0.39% -2.08% 707.66 44 CBOT corn 647.50 -1.50 -0.23% +0.50% 692.28 35 CBOT soy 1384.50 -8.25 -0.59% -0.79% 1427.00 39 CBOT rice $15.70 $0.03 +0.16% -0.03% $15.26 64 WTI crude $94.37 -$0.27 -0.29% +0.18% $93.41 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.19% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.003 -0.27% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)