* Crusher demand pushes old-crop soybean futures above $14 * CBOT wheat follows KCBT as temperatures plunge in Plains * Firm cash markets also underpin corn prices (Recasts first paragraph, adds new analyst quote, closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, April 11 Front-month Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Thursday due to strong nearby demand for physical supplies from U.S. crushers, traders said. "It is all bull spreading right now," said Chad Henderson, grain market adviser with Prime Agricultural Consultants. "It really has to do with the stronger cash basis on beans. The old saying that cash is king is true here today." Deferred soybean contracts were weaker at the Chicago Board of Trade, pressured by ideas that delays in corn planting around the U.S. Midwest could lead to more soy acres being seeded. Corn futures edged higher, also due to strength in the cash markets. Wheat also was firm, with Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter contracts leading the complex due to a cold snap in the Plains raising the risk of damage to an already stressed crop. Slow country movement of both corn and soybeans led to the bull-spreading in both commodities. CBOT May soybeans settled up 9-1/4 cents at $14.02 a bushel, the front-month contract's first close above $14 since the end of March. The new-crop November contract dropped 10-3/4 cents to $12.26-3/4 a bushel. The market was still digesting the U.S. Agriculture Department report issued on Wednesday that painted a bearish picture of global supplies but also reinforced expectations for tight U.S. stocks persisting until harvesting of corn and soybeans in the fall. "Stocks are still tight," said Dewey Strickler, president of AgWatch Market Advisors. "Even though they were raised, they were not raised as much as trade thought they were going to be. That is what is supporting the corn market." CBOT May corn settled 2-1/4 cents higher at $6.51-1/4 a bushel. CBOT May wheat gained 1 cent to $6.97-3/4 a bushel. KCBT May hard red winter wheat futures rose 8-3/4 cents to $7.38-3/4 a bushel. Agronomists said wintry weather this week probably damaged a portion of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas and Oklahoma, two top U.S. producers. Drought has taken a toll on the winter wheat crop that has broken away from its winter dormant or hibernation status and is now growing, leaving it vulnerable to harm from cold weather or another spate of dryness. Temperatures dropped to a range of 18 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit in the western quarter of Kansas and the northwest panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Prices at 1:38 p.m. CDT (1838 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 651.25 2.25 0.4% -6.7% CBOT soy 1402.00 9.25 0.7% -1.2% CBOT meal 395.00 2.10 0.5% -6.1% CBOT soyoil 49.77 -0.26 -0.5% 1.2% CBOT wheat 697.75 1.00 0.1% -10.3% CBOT rice 1576.50 9.00 0.6% 6.1% EU wheat 245.75 0.50 0.2% -1.8% Baltic Freight 865 6 0.7% 23.7% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)