SINGAPORE, April 12 Chicago wheat rose 0.7
percent on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive session with
concerns over a cold snap hurting the U.S. crop and demand from
China supporting prices.
Corn rose for a fifth day as a delay in new-crop planting
continued to underpin the market, while soybeans were little
changed in early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Wintry weather this week probably damaged a portion of the
hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas and Oklahoma, two top U.S.
producers.
* Drought has taken a toll on the winter wheat crop that has
broken away from its winter dormant or hibernation status and is
now growing, leaving it vulnerable to harm from cold weather or
another spate of dryness.
* Temperatures dropped to a range of 18 to 22 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 7.7 to minus 5.5 Celsius) in the western
quarter of Kansas and the northwest panhandles of Texas and
Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather
Monitoring.
* Winter snow and early spring rains have helped ease the
drought in the United States crop belt, but there is still a
lack of moisture in lower levels of soils, leaving crop yields
vulnerable.
* China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter (SRW)
wheat in at least nine years on Thursday should be followed by
more big purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted
reserves and takes advantage of cheap imports to meet its
growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade sources
said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said
private dealers sold 360,000 tonnes of U.S. SRW wheat to China
for shipment in the 2013/14 (June/May) marketing year. That is
part of a larger deal that was announced in China last week.
* The market is still digesting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture report issued on Wednesday that painted a bearish
picture of global supplies but also reinforced expectations for
tight U.S. stocks persisting until harvesting of corn and
soybeans in the fall.
* Soybean spot basis bids were steady to higher across the
U.S. Midwest on Thursday as supplies remained tight at
processors, elevators and river terminals, dealers said.
* Twenty-four percent of Argentinas soy crop has been
collected, advancing 14.8 percentage points during the week and
keeping the country on track toward an expected 48.5
million-tonne harvest, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.
* Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought
5,000 soybean contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in
Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting
dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest
two-week rise in four years.
* Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the
International Energy Agency (trimmed its forecast for oil demand
growth this year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do
so at a time of growing supplies.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday,
sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive
data on the labour market and an encouraging retail outlook
eased recent concerns about economic growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output
0645 France Current account
0900 Euro zone Industrial output
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1400 U.S. Business inventories
1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks
N/A Euro zone finance ministers meet in Dublin
Prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 702.50 4.75 +0.68% 867.83 45
CBOT corn 652.75 1.50 +0.23% 763.67 39
CBOT soy 1402.25 0.25 +0.02% 1577.28 49
CBOT rice $15.76 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.49 67
WTI crude $93.26 -$0.25 -0.27% $89.09 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082
USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Eric Meijer)