SINGAPORE, April 12 Chicago wheat rose 0.7 percent on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive session with concerns over a cold snap hurting the U.S. crop and demand from China supporting prices. Corn rose for a fifth day as a delay in new-crop planting continued to underpin the market, while soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Wintry weather this week probably damaged a portion of the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas and Oklahoma, two top U.S. producers. * Drought has taken a toll on the winter wheat crop that has broken away from its winter dormant or hibernation status and is now growing, leaving it vulnerable to harm from cold weather or another spate of dryness. * Temperatures dropped to a range of 18 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 7.7 to minus 5.5 Celsius) in the western quarter of Kansas and the northwest panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. * Winter snow and early spring rains have helped ease the drought in the United States crop belt, but there is still a lack of moisture in lower levels of soils, leaving crop yields vulnerable. * China's largest purchase of U.S. soft red winter (SRW) wheat in at least nine years on Thursday should be followed by more big purchases this year as Beijing rebuilds depleted reserves and takes advantage of cheap imports to meet its growing need for livestock feed, analysts and trade sources said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said private dealers sold 360,000 tonnes of U.S. SRW wheat to China for shipment in the 2013/14 (June/May) marketing year. That is part of a larger deal that was announced in China last week. * The market is still digesting the U.S. Department of Agriculture report issued on Wednesday that painted a bearish picture of global supplies but also reinforced expectations for tight U.S. stocks persisting until harvesting of corn and soybeans in the fall. * Soybean spot basis bids were steady to higher across the U.S. Midwest on Thursday as supplies remained tight at processors, elevators and river terminals, dealers said. * Twenty-four percent of Argentinas soy crop has been collected, advancing 14.8 percentage points during the week and keeping the country on track toward an expected 48.5 million-tonne harvest, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * Commodity funds bought a net 3,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and bought 5,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest two-week rise in four years. * Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies. * U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labour market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 India Industrial output 0645 France Current account 0900 Euro zone Industrial output 1230 U.S. Producer prices 1230 U.S. Retail sales 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 1400 U.S. Business inventories 1630 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks N/A Euro zone finance ministers meet in Dublin Prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 702.50 4.75 +0.68% 867.83 45 CBOT corn 652.75 1.50 +0.23% 763.67 39 CBOT soy 1402.25 0.25 +0.02% 1577.28 49 CBOT rice $15.76 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.49 67 WTI crude $93.26 -$0.25 -0.27% $89.09 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082 USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Eric Meijer)